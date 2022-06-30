COVINGTON — Residents of Newton County got a greater degree of fire protection Wednesday with the official opening of Newton Fire Service Station 4 on County Road 213.
The station, which has been in the works for more than two years, will help bring fire protection coverage to approximately 95% of the county.
Fire Chief Mike Conner said the grand opening marked a “blessed day” for the county and thanked those who had a part in bringing the project to fruition. Conner called on Ryan Wyatt, pastor of Church 213, whose congregation has a special connection with the new fire station.
Wyatt said his church family is especially aware of the importance of fire safety improvements. The original Church 213 building burned to the ground in February 2015.
“From that moment we recognized that God had a purpose for Church 213 on Highway 213 in eastern Newton County,” Wyatt said. “We believe that east Newton County has a purpose for the larger strength of Newton County.”
Wyatt said his church members began to advocate for the location of a fire station in their area, and he praised the county’s leadership for moving quickly to make it happen.
Wyatt said he attended the groundbreaking for the new fire station last year, and he collected a jar of soil from the site and took it back to the church.
“Our folks began to take small vials (of soil) and pray,” said Wyatt. “So I want you to know that people in the congregation of Church 213 have had small vials of this dirt and prayed for the safety and the impact on this community that this station have.”
The effort to improve fire coverage in eastern Newton County got another push forward in 2020 after commissioners learned that fire insurance premiums for some homeowners in Districts 1 and 5 had soared following an October 2019 audit by the Insurance Services Office. That audit resulted in increased ISO ratings that led to the higher rates for homeowners.
The new Station 4, in conjunction with a new fire station on Gum Creek Road and the county’s seven other stations, places about 95% of the county’s population within a 5-mile distance from a fire station, a key criteria in setting ISO ratings.
District 1 Commissioner Stan Edwards was a key proponent of the new fire station.
“The commissioners recognized that … this area needed a boost,” he said. “… I am so thankful for everyone who helped make this possible. This is a wonderful thing for our entire county.”
The new station is approximately 8,450 square feet and was constructed by Sunbelt Builders at a cost of $2.6 million. The station sits on 5 acres at 1200 County Road 213 that was purchased from the Peggy Jean Knox residual trust for $65,000. There are three apparatus bays at the station.
The station is home to a new pumper truck ordered by the county in December 2020 at a cost of $636,861.
Funds to build and equip the fire station came from a $5 million bond issued by the county in 2020.
