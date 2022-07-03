Mostly cloudy this morning. Scattered thunderstorms developing this afternoon. High 88F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 50%..
Scattered thunderstorms during the evening. Partly cloudy skies after midnight. Low 71F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 40%.
Updated: July 3, 2022 @ 12:12 pm
Firefighters in Morristown, Tennessee staged an adorable rescue mission after a kitten was found trapped in a Pepsi vending machine inside a Walmart store.
Lindsay Russell, a Walmart employee, was on her lunch break Wednesday when she heard meowing coming from one of the store's vending machines, according to CNN affiliate WVLT.
"I tried all through my lunch and my last break to get her. I tried recruiting co-workers to help me get her, and none of us could do it," Russell said, according to WVLT.
So she called the Morristown Fire Department in hopes firefighters could help rescue the distressed kitten.
"We could hear it meowing as soon as we came up. We knew it was in there and kind of stressed out," Morristown fireman Doug Allison said, reported WVLT.
Firefighters responding to the call unplugged the vending machine and removed the back cover, but still could not see the crying kitten, according to a Facebook post from the City of Morristown.
Luckily, the firefighters found another opening where they could see the kitten and coaxed it out. The rescue mission took around 10 minutes, said WVLT.
"If we can help save a life, animal or human, we'll do what we can do," said Allison, according to WVLT.
Russell, who has previously rescued animals, decided to take home the kitten. She described the kitten as "wiggly and in good spirits," WVLT reported.
And she gave her a fitting name to commemorate the ordeal: Pepsi.
The-CNN-Wire
™ & © 2022 Cable News Network, Inc., a WarnerMedia Company. All rights reserved.
The views and opinions depicted here are those of the artists and do not necessarily reflect the views of this publication. Click for more.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Get headlines from the Newton Citizen delivered daily to your email inbox.
Your comment has been submitted.
Reported
There was a problem reporting this.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd,
racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another
person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone
or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism
that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on
each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness
accounts, the history behind an article.
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Get the latest business news delivered to your inbox every weekday morning.
Get the the most recent coronavirus news delivered to your inbox daily.
Get our expert short-term forecast, summary of the weather details and news of any severe weather affecting Rockdale and Newton Counties.
Get the most popular posts on RockdaleNewtonCitizen.com from the previous week emailed to you every Monday morning.
Get news alerts and breaking news stories from the Rockdale Citizen and Newton Citizen delivered to your email.
Daily sports headlines from Newton Citizen.
Get the latest obituaries delivered to your inbox every weekday morning.
Sign up for Rockdale and Newton Eats, a weekly email newsletter with the latest on eateries in Rockdale and Newton Counties sprinkled with recipes.
Get headlines from the Rockdale Citizen delivered daily to your email inbox.
Get the Rockdale and Newton Citizen e-editions delivered directly to your email inbox every Wednesday and Sunday morning.
Get daily sports headlines from the Rockdale Citizen delivered to your email inbox.
Keep up with local events in Rockdale and Newton Counties. Every Monday, find a list of upcoming events in your email inbox.
On Fridays, upcoming weekend events are delivered to your email inbox, too.
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Invalid password or account does not exist
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Secure & Encrypted
Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
A receipt was sent to your email.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.