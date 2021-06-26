Fireworks will once again brighten the skies the east metro area with several Fourth of July celebrations set to take place over the holiday weekend.
After a pandemic hiatus last year, Conyers’ Independence Day celebration — Red, White & Boom! — returns this year on July 3 from 6 p.m. to 10 p.m.
The city of Conyers and Rockdale County governments have partnered to bring back Independence Day fireworks to the heart of Olde Town on Saturday, July 3, from 6 p.m.-10 p.m.
“After missing out on the July 4 celebration in 2020 due to the pandemic, I am very excited that we’re able to bring this popular event back this year with a fabulous fireworks show. This will be yet another great event that will allow us to feel that things are truly getting back to the way they were,” said Mayor Vince Evans.
Bank Street will be closed to through-traffic and parking on Saturday, July 3 in anticipation of the set-up of the event that day. The main stage on Bank Street will feature the Fly Betty Band and local artists beginning at 7 p.m. Food trucks including Rio’s Italian Ice, Chick-fil-A, Atlanta Pizza, Burger Brothers, Jerk Brothers, and Carnival Food truck will stage off Bank Street. Other food and beverage vendors include Everything on a Stick (kabobs) and Classic Kettle Corn. Children’s activities will be in the lower tier of the city’s Main Street parking lot to include pay-to-play bounce houses, Gravity Launch Pad’s spider bungee jump, and face painting. A secondary stage at the Olde Town Pavilion (dubbed the Patriotic Pavilion for Red, White and Boom) at Randal S. Mills City Center Park will feature local favorite, the OBEWI Band. Olde Town restaurant the Celtic Tavern is hosting a beer garden at the Patriotic Pavilion.
Citizens are encouraged to bring folding chairs and blankets to enjoy an evening of patriotic festivities. Fireworks will begin at dark, or between 9:30 p.m. and 9:45 p.m.
Presenting sponsor for the event is the Conyers Visitors and Convention Bureau. Patriotic Blue Sponsors include About Magazines, AccuGrafix, Keenan Media, Rockdale County GOP, RE/MAX Around Atlanta East, Eastmore Development, and Rockdale Channel 23. Celebrate Community Corporate Sponsors include: Conyers Rockdale Chamber of Commerce, Corner Market, Still Lumber, KJ Insurance, Pinnacle Bank, Conyers Best Laundry and Unidos Latino Association.
“The return of Red, White & Boom is a wonderful opportunity for city and county governments to collaborate on another memorable event for our community,” said Rockdale County Board of Commissioners Chairman Oz Nesbitt.
Roads in the immediate area of the festivities will close at 5:30 p.m. on Saturday, July 3. Pine Street (between Milstead Avenue and Pine Log Road), Main Street (at Milstead Avenue south to Main Street parking lot), Center Street, Court Street, and Commercial Street will all be closed to through-traffic by Conyers Police.
“We are prepared to welcome everyone to Olde Town Conyers for the patriotic festivities and ask that the public exercise patience and caution due to limited parking when arriving for the event and safety at the conclusion of the event,” said Chief of Police Gene Wilson.
Parking lots that front Milstead Avenue at the Rockdale County Courthouse will not be available to the public for parking or spectating as it is in close proximity to the fireworks launch area and only authorized personnel are permitted in the area. Parking is encouraged throughout Olde Town in church parking lots, city parking lots, etc.
A complimentary shuttle service will run between the hours of 5:30 p.m.-10:30 p.m. on July 3 from two parking areas: the Rockdale County Government Annex at 1400 Parker Road and Rockdale Career Academy at 1064 Culpepper Drive. Shuttles will transport those attending the event to a convenient drop-off point in Olde Town Conyers and provide return transport to the lots off Parker Road.
In the event of severe inclement weather on July 3, the public is encouraged to stay tuned to the city and county social media channels on Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter for updates on whether the event will be rescheduled. If postponed on July 3, only the fireworks portion of the Red, White & Boom event will take place on Saturday, July 10 at 9:30 p.m.
For more information on Red, White & Boom and other events, visit conyersga.com and follow the city’s social media channels.
COVINGTON
Covington will celebrate the July 4th holiday with fireworks on the Historic Square. Although there’s not a festival this year or supplemental activities, the musically choreographed fireworks show will take place at 9:45 p.m. on Sunday, July 4.
If you aren’t planning on coming to the Square to watch the show, but will be watching in close proximity to the Square, the fireworks music will be broadcast on 90.3 FM.
JACKSON
Everybody is invited to join in the fun as the city of Jackson lights up the sky celebrating America’s birthday on Sunday, July 4. Attendees are encourged to bring lawn chairs and blankets to watch the star-spangled spectacle of entertainment, food, games and the grand finale – the fireworks.
The evening takes place at Daughtry Park with all gates open at 5 p.m. The entry fee is $5 per car and all proceeds go toward purchase of next year’s fireworks.
Enjoy listening or dancing to Mackey Creek, a local rock band performing from the grandstand as the show is broadcast live over WJGA Radio, 92.1 FM. Youngsters can play in the bounce house, cool off with rides down the water slide and play on the dry slides/obstacle course. Wristbands will be sold for $8 and include unlimited use. Oversized yard games, Frisbees, footballs and volleyballs will also be available for family fun. All ages will enjoy competing in the Watermelon Eating Contest. Hamburgers, hotdogs, popcorn, nachos, candy, and beverages will be sold at concession stands.
The grand finale will be a fireworks show. City employees and volunteers will be detonating over 1,500 shots in varying sizes and shapes creating a spectacle in the sky worthy of the holiday. The fireworks show will start at “first dark.”
SOCIAL CIRCLE
The Social Circle Independence Day Celebration will be held in downtown Social Circle on Saturday, June 26 from 12 noon to 10 p.m. Scheduled events include a car show, vendors, entertainment, food and fireworks. For more information, please call 770-464-1866 or email amckibben@socialcirclega.gov.
