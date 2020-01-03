CONYERS — Born at 3:42 a.m., Isaiah Andrews was the first baby to be born in 2020 in the east metro area. Conyers residents Ashley and Dexter arrived at Piedmont Rockdale Hospital at exactly midnight on New Years Eve to prepare for Isaiah's early arrival.
"I wanted to stay home, but Isaiah said otherwise," said Ashley. Isaiah was originally scheduled for Jan. 22.
When they returned home Friday afternoon, Isaiah was greeted by his three older siblings.
Baby Isaiah weighs a healthy six pounds, 14 ounces.
At Piedmont Newton, Bailey Marks was born at 8:30 a.m. New Years Day.
Bailey is Kristen and Cody Marks' second daughter.
"Our (other) daughter Paisley was very excited last night, she did not want to leave," said Kristen.
When asked what she might do differently with Bailey than she did with Paisley, she said she'd probably keep everything the same.
"I said that I wouldn't spoil the first one, but I spoke way too soon," said Kristen. "Bailey will probably be the same way."
Bailey weighs seven pounds, 11 ounces.
