Heather and Nick Burgamy of Covington welcomed this cherub into their family on Jan. 1, 2021. Maya Burgamy made her debut in this world at Piedmont Newton Hospital, the first baby born in Newton County in 2021. Maya weighs a healthy 8 pounds, 4 ounces and is 19 inches long.
First Baby of 2021
