CONYERS — Following two successful BEAM (Building Education Around Mental Services) events in 2019, the Rockdale County Extension Service is planning its first BEAM event for Thursday, March 12, at Rockdale Career Academy (RCA).
Charlene Scott and MaryBeth Hornback of the Rockdale County Extension Service’s 4-H program came before the Rockdale County Board of Commissioners at their Feb. 4 work session to talk about the success of last year’s events and what they plan to do moving forward.
Scott said last year’s events were funded by a grant from the Morehouse School of Medicine, along with matching funds from the Hospital Authority of Rockdale County and Viewpoint Health, and assistance from the Rockdale County School System.
“Our goal is to bring awareness to mental health, specifically with youth, and teach them ways to cope,” Scott said.
“Each event started with a dinner, so the youth got a good meal,” she continued. “We did goody bags, they chose two out of eight different classes to attend, and we also had licensed professional therapists on site to triage if needed.
“We had classes with people from juvenile court, the school system, Viewpoint Health, and UGA Extension as well to teach kids different coping strategies or have guided conversations. We want to really make it clear that everyone goes through stress; everyone needs good self-care and coping mechanisms, and sometimes it does tilt into the world of mental illness or something that needs more professional help. But all of our teens — and all of our adults, too — need to learn better ways to handle the life that comes our way. “Things can become more and more dicey if we don’t get those coping strategies early,” Hornbeck added. “We’re seeing really real conditions that kids are getting treatments and are getting better, or they are not. It’s not hard to model a trajectory of really awful choices, potentially substance abuse, and homelessness. We need to see what we can do now in an uplifting way to help get kids the support they need now rather than later.”
Scott said a class called “Teen Chat” proved to be the most popular.
“That surprised us because they (the youth) sat in a circle and talked,” she said. “All the other classes they actually had a hands-on component or did yoga. But in Teen Chat, they really just wanted a place where they can talk and a safe, comfortable place they can share in.”
“We also have a keynote speaker to talk about hope and overcoming,” Hornbeck said. “We really want to have an opportunity for them if they needed to get pulled inside and needed to get into counseling for something more serious. This was gateway for them. What are you dealing with every day and how can we address that?”
Scott said they had 171 youth participants over the two events last year, and that 12 of them met with professional counselors on site. They and the others learned things that they hadn’t thought about before.
“We had some there that didn’t know mental health was a big deal, and they learned how to cope with the stress and things that they didn’t necessarily know before they started the event,” Scott said.
The events not only benefited the youth in the county, but adult leaders, too.
“At one event, we had 12 adults attend a youth mental first aid class hosted by our office and the school health nurse,” Scott said. “They came in and taught the class. So all Extension staff at Rockdale County central office are certified in youth mental health. We also had some people come from Parks and Rec and be certified there as well.”
Hornbeck said because of the two events they put on last year, Rockdale County Extension Service won the 2019-2020 Outstanding Extension Program in the 4-H division.
“This is among the entire state,” she said. “That really meant that it was an innovative program that met a current need in the state.”
The grant funding ran out last year, but Hornbeck said they plan to continue the events.
“Even though the grant has run out, we decided that since it is such a need in our community that we are going to continue to do this at least annually,” she said. “We are going to partner with Rockdale County schools and Rockdale County.
“We have another event coming up on March 12. It will be at RCA and youth must register. We want to have at least eight classes to keep the class sizes small and intimate and kids can get the education or support that they really need. If anyone in the school system or Juvenile Court or mental health is interested and has an idea for what you would want to do in a 30-minute block to help our teens in grades six-12, we’re still taking applications. Anyone interested in teaching a class can call 770-278-7373.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.