COVINGTON — One case of COVID-19 has been confirmed in Newton County, according to the Georgia Department of Public Health.
The case brings the total number of cases in the state as of noon Sunday to 99. Most of the cases are in metro Atlanta, with the largest numbers by far being seen in Cobb County (19 confirmed cases) and Fulton County (20 cases).
DeKalb has the third highest total with 10 confirmed cases, followed by Bartow County (nine cases); Cherokee and Dougherty counties (six cases each); Fayette County (five cases); Floyd and Gwinnett counties (four each); Coweta, Clayton, Clarke, Lowndes, Lee and Gordon counties (two each); and Newton, Charlton, Henry and Polk counties (one each).
The majority of the cases are in the 60 and over age range (47%), followed by 18-59 (45%), and 0 to 17 (1%). Six percent of cases are age unknown.
COVID-19 symptoms include fever and/or symptoms of acute respiratory illness such as cough and difficulty breathing.
Get updated COVID-19 information at dph.georgia.gov and cdc.gov.
