CONYERS — The first round of Pfizer COVID-19 vaccines in Rockdale and Newton counties was administered Thursday afternoon at Piedmont Rockdale Hospital.
The vaccinations of five hospital employees followed Wednesday's vaccinations of Gwinnett Rockdale Newton Health District employees in Lawrenceville. The three-county health district is one of the first places in Georgia to get a shipment of the vaccine, which has been highly anticipated amid the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. The pandemic reached the district in March and thousands of people in Gwinnett, Newton and Rockdale counties have contracted the coronavirus disease since then.
Frontline health care workers and EMS providers are among the groups that get the vaccine in the first phase of distribution. Health district officials are working with Piedmont Hospital and other hospitals in the district to help ensure they have enough doses to meet their vaccination needs.
Dan Morgan, Rockdale’s director of Emergency Management, issued a pandemic update last week noting that widespread vaccinations for the general population are still 90 to 120 days away and that any vaccine will require a second shot three to four weeks after the first.
As the vaccine availability increases, there will be larger scale vaccination sites opened, he said. An estimated timeline is that high-risk populations will be vaccinated in very late 2020 or early 2021. More widespread vaccinations will occur in the spring of 2021.
Morgan also said that infection rates are increasing as a result of Thanksgiving gatherings and cautioned residents to exercise precautions over the Christmas holidays.
“With people now spending more time indoors, becoming ‘COVID’ fatigued with all the cautions and with even more potential gatherings coming over the next 30 days, all of us need to take a long, hard look at any social/family gatherings that are in the planning stages,” he said. “The numbers are no longer a spike but a consistent upward trend that shows no signs of slowing down.”
He encouraged residents to continue to follow protocols in place — washing hands, wearing masks and social distancing.
Rockdale County, the city of Conyers and the city of Covington all have mask ordinances in effect for government-owned/operated facilities.
