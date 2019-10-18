CONYERS - The first demonstration in Rockdale of the new voting system that Georgia will begin using in the 2020 election cycle was well received, according to Rockdale County Elections Supervisor Cynthia Willingham.
Willingham reported on the demonstration at the Oct. 17 meeting of the Board of Elections. Chair Rev. Aldren Sadler and board member Gerald Barger were present. Board member Karen James was absent.
In July, Georgia awarded a contract for 30,000 new voting machines to Dominion Voting, replacing the state’s 17-year-old electronic voting equipment with touch screens that print out paper ballots. The switch comes after complaints about malfunctioning machines and unverifiable results during the 2018 November midterm elections. The new systems must be in place in time for the March 24, 2020 presidential preference primary.
Willingham said the Board of Elections has received one demonstration voting unit and took it out to a homeowners association meeting in the Fieldstone precinct earlier this week.
“It was received very well from the voters who attended the meeting,” said Willingham. “We actually had some Newton County voters there, too. They were really pleased with the system. They had the opportunity to actually (practice) vote on the unit and they received it really well.”
Willingham said her staff has received training on the software and will receive more training following the Nov. 5 election. The state wants to concentrate on the Nov. 5 election before getting fully into demonstrating the new system.
Under the new system, voters will still use a touch screen to input their votes, but rather than the results going onto a card that the voter turns in, which is what happens with the current system, the machine will print out a paper receipt showing how the voter cast their ballot. The voter can then check and verify that their votes were recorded correctly.
If a voter finds an error on the receipt or changes their mind about their selections, the receipt will be cancelled and placed in a special box, and the voter will be allowed to vote again, and will receive another paper receipt. They then insert the receipt into another machine that actually counts the votes.
Willingham said they are going to ask the state for two more demonstration units so more elections staff can go out and demonstrate it, in order to provide more voters with a chance to see and test the system before the 2020 election cycle begins in March.
City elections
Willingham also gave the board an update on the city of Conyers elections. Only registered voters in District 2, Post 2; District 3 and District 4 are eligible to vote in this election.
Candidates are as follows:
• District 2, Post 2
Connie Alsobrook
Jacob Bailey (Incumbent)
• District 3
Gerald Hinesley (Incumbent)
• District 4
Demetrius Myatt
Valyncia Smith
This is the first early voting held at the Rockdale County Board of Elections’ new office since it moved from its Parker Road complex site to 1261 Commercial Drive, SW, Suite B, in Conyers.
Early voting will be Monday through Friday, from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m, through Nov. 1. Willingham said the city of Conyers did approve holding the polls open until 7 p.m. on Oct. 31 and Nov. 1.
Early voting began on Oct. 15, and as of Oct. 17, a total of 22 voters out of 7,000 eligible voters have cast ballots. Willingham said that is a very low turnout, but not uncommon for municipal elections.
“We normally see this with city elections,” she said. “Things should pick up the last week of early voting, but the majority of the voters will vote on Election Day.
“We’re projecting 10% turnout right now. So we’ll probably get a total of just over 700 voters to participate in this election. This is one of those areas where I hope I’m proven wrong.”