COVINGTON – First Presbyterian Church, Covington is gearing up for this year’s Vacation Bible School, titled Living Waters for the World. Campers will learn about water supply in Ghana, Cuba, and Haiti and about the importance of water in the Bible. They will learn while playing games, doing crafts, enjoying snacks, and hearing stories from life and the Bible.
Living Waters for the World VBS will be held from Wednesday, June 1, through Friday, June 3, from 9 a.m. to 12 noon, right off the Downtown Covington Square at First Presbyterian Church. The program is free to all campers.
Anyone interested in joining in the fun can visit fpccov.org/vbs to find the registration form. Filled out forms can be emailed to catherine@fpccov.org or dropped off at 1169 Clark St., Covington, Ga.
Pela identified the 13 industrial and business sectors that contribute most to excess food waste by looking at the 2018 Wasted Food Report from the Environmental Protection Agency, released in the fall of 2020. The report is supplemented with primary documents, studies, and news releases fro… Click for more.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
I have been editor of the Rockdale Citizen since 1996 and editor of the Newton Citizen since it began publication in 2004. I am also currently executive editor of the Clayton News Daily, Henry Daily Herald and Jackson Progress-Argus.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.