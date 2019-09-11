COVINGTON — On Sept. 11, 2001, more than 400 New York emergency workers sacrificed their lives fighting to save 6,000 others.
In the honor of those who were lost and those who still fight everyday to protect our community and families, Mansfield Elementary School treated local first-responders to breakfast with their students.
"It is an honor to serve my community," said Emory Gardner of Newton County EMS.
Newton County is served by the men and women of the Newton County Sheriff's Office, Covington Police Department, Oxford Police Department, Porterdale Police Department, Newton County Fire Rescue and National/Georgia Piedmont EMS.