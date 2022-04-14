COVINGTON — One of four committees established by the state to help guide development of the Rivian Automotive project in Morgan and Walton counties will hold its first meeting Monday, April 18.
The Site Design and Environmental Committee will meet at the Monroe Campus of Athens Regional Technical College, 212 Bryant Road, Monroe. The meeting will take place from 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. The committee meeting is open to the public and up to 30 minutes will be alotted for public comment, with each speaker allowed 2 minutes.
In addition to the Site Design and Environmental Committee, the state Economic Development Department formed committees focusing on Workforce Development, Local Business Engagement, and Quality of Life. The committees are staffed by state departments with relative expertise and by a cross section of volunteers from Newton, Morgan, Walton and Jasper counties.
According to the state, the mission of the Site Design and Environmental Committee is, “To have subject matter experts provide feedback to ensure that Rivian’s site and operation meets requisite state, federal, and local ordinances to protect the environment and communities. To provide feedback on site design such that design and operation maximize positive impacts on the community and minimize any negative impacts. “
Local members of the Site Design and Environmental Committee are Ed Hutter, vice president of Hutter & Associates in Covington, and Randy Vinson, president of Live/Work Building Co. in Covington. The staff committee leader is John Eunice, deputy director, state Environmental Protection Division, Georgia Department of Natural Resources, and the committee staff assistant is Charna Parker, director, Walton County Planning and Development Department. Other members are James Boylan, assistant branch chief, Air Protection Branch, Georgia EPD; Chuck Jarrell, director, Morgan County Planning Department; Betty Jean Jordan, PE, owner, Polyscape LLC; Barbara Schlageter, Planning and Zoning administrator, city of Social Circle; and Anna Truszczynski, branch chief, Watershed Protection Branch, Georgia EPD.
Following the initial committee meeting on April 18, three other public meetings of the Site Design and Environmental Committee have been scheduled:
• Monday, May 2, 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. This meeting will include 30 minutes for public comment.
• Wednesday, May 18, 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. This meeting will also include 30 minutes for public comment.
• Wednesday, May 25, 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.
All meetings are set to be held at the Monroe Campus of Athens Regional Technical College, 212 Bryant Road, Monroe.
