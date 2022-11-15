Things are about to get busy on the International Space Station as the first in a series of end-of-the-year spacewalks is set to kick off Tuesday morning.

First-time spacewalkers and NASA astronauts Josh Cassada and Frank Rubio will begin their excursion outside the space station at about 8 a.m. ET, with live coverage starting on NASA's website at 6:30 a.m. ET. The event is expected to last for about seven hours.

