CONYERS — The Rockdale Community Ambassadors are hosting their first “Trash Bash” cleanup event on Saturday, June 8 from 8 to 11 a.m., weather permitting. The event will focus on the gateways to Rockdale County along I-20. While the main focus will be cleaning up illegal signage, there will be light trash pickup as well.
The meetup location will be the Rockdale County Department of Transportation Office, 2570 Old Covington Highway SW in Conyers.
If weather conditions change, the date will change to June 15.
Created by Chairman Oz Nesbitt Sr., Rockdale Community Ambassadors is a volunteer executive board that promotes Rockdale County in a positive light. Within the Trash Bash campaign, there will be three separate community clean-up events.
Food will be provided by Papa John’s.
Interested volunteers can register for the event on Eventbrite.com, by searching for “Trash Bash #1.” Registration is free.
For questions or more information, please contact Sitarah Coote at sitarah.coote@rockdalecountyga.gov or (770) 278-7057.