FlintRiverShoalBass_BryantBowen.jpg

This shoal bass was caught on the Flint River, just one of the waterways in Georgia included in the 2021 Fishing Forecasts.

 Special Photo

SOCIAL CIRCLE – Planning a fishing trip? Don’t forget to check out the 2021 Fishing Forecasts, which include information on local lakes Randy Poynter and Varner.

Georgia Department of Natural Resources’ Wildlife Resources Division staff members have updated the fishing forecasts for 32 Georgia reservoirs and 18 rivers, and they all are available in one location — https://georgiawildlife.com/fishing-forecasts.

“It’s one thing to be able to offer general fishing tips, but these fishing forecasts provide specific information about each water body. They provide best bets, technique tips and more and are even connected to an interactive map, providing an additional layer of information to this already excellent resource,” said Scott Robinson, chief of the WRD Fisheries Management Section.

Lake forecasts available include: Allatoona, Andrews, Bartlett’s Ferry, Blackshear, Blue Ridge, Burton, Carters, Chatuge, Chehaw, Clarks Hill, Goat Rock, Hamburg, Hartwell, High Falls, Jackson, Juliette, Lanier, Nottely, Oconee, Oliver, Rabun, Randy Poynter, Richard B. Russell, Seed, Seminole, Sinclair, Tobesofkee, Tugalo, Varner, Walter F. George, West Point, and Yonah.

Recommended for you

River forecasts available: Altamaha, Chattahoochee, Chattooga, Conasauga, Coosa, Coosawattee, Etowah, Flint, Ochlockonee, Ocmulgee, Oconee, Ogeechee, Oostanaula, Satilla, Savannah, St. Marys, Suwannee and Toccoa rivers.

For even more fishing tips, be sure to check out the weekly Fishing Blog post at https://georgiawildlife.blog.

For more information on fishing in Georgia, visit http://georgiawildlife.com/fishing/angler-resources.

Support Local Journalism

Now, more than ever, the world needs trustworthy reporting—but good journalism isn’t free. Please support us by subscribing or making a contribution today.

Tags

Editor

I have been editor of the Rockdale Citizen since 1996 and editor of the Newton Citizen since it began publication in 2004. I am also currently executive editor of the Clayton News Daily, Henry Daily Herald and Jackson Progress-Argus.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Support Local Journalism

Now, more than ever, the world needs trustworthy reporting—but good journalism isn’t free. Please support us by subscribing or making a contribution today.