SOCIAL CIRCLE – Planning a fishing trip? Don’t forget to check out the 2021 Fishing Forecasts, which include information on local lakes Randy Poynter and Varner.
Georgia Department of Natural Resources’ Wildlife Resources Division staff members have updated the fishing forecasts for 32 Georgia reservoirs and 18 rivers, and they all are available in one location — https://georgiawildlife.com/fishing-forecasts.
“It’s one thing to be able to offer general fishing tips, but these fishing forecasts provide specific information about each water body. They provide best bets, technique tips and more and are even connected to an interactive map, providing an additional layer of information to this already excellent resource,” said Scott Robinson, chief of the WRD Fisheries Management Section.
Lake forecasts available include: Allatoona, Andrews, Bartlett’s Ferry, Blackshear, Blue Ridge, Burton, Carters, Chatuge, Chehaw, Clarks Hill, Goat Rock, Hamburg, Hartwell, High Falls, Jackson, Juliette, Lanier, Nottely, Oconee, Oliver, Rabun, Randy Poynter, Richard B. Russell, Seed, Seminole, Sinclair, Tobesofkee, Tugalo, Varner, Walter F. George, West Point, and Yonah.
River forecasts available: Altamaha, Chattahoochee, Chattooga, Conasauga, Coosa, Coosawattee, Etowah, Flint, Ochlockonee, Ocmulgee, Oconee, Ogeechee, Oostanaula, Satilla, Savannah, St. Marys, Suwannee and Toccoa rivers.
For even more fishing tips, be sure to check out the weekly Fishing Blog post at https://georgiawildlife.blog.
For more information on fishing in Georgia, visit http://georgiawildlife.com/fishing/angler-resources.
