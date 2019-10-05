CONYERS — Over the fall break, General Ray Davis Middle School had five students place in the annual Jimmy Carter Plains Peanut Festival Postcard Contest. Four of the five students journeyed down to Plains last weekend to receive their medals, certificates and photos with former President Jimmy Carter.
These students were selected out of over 4,000 entries across the state of Georgia.
Students and their awards are listed as below:
- First Place- 6th Grade Dani Donald.
- Second Place- 7th Grade Rowan Rodgers.
- Third Place- 7the Grade Sydney Bennett (did not attend).
- First Place- 8th Grade Olivia DeFrancesco.
- Second Place- 8th Grade Jose Funes.
"There were over 4,300 entries from across the state and I am so proud to say we had this many students from General Ray Davis Middle be selected," said GRDMS art teacher Katy King. "This year’s post card contest marked President Carter’s 95th Birthday and this year’s theme was “From Peanuts to Peace...Celebrating 95 Years of Excellence." I’m so proud of each of these students and their artistic accomplishments."
“While I was in Plains Georgia, I had decided to also visit Jimmy Carter’s boyhood farm, and it’s also taught me a lot about Jimmy Carter, such as he was a reader like I was," said Rodgers. "I saw his art at the Plains High School and Jimmy Carter Museum, and I thought his art was fascinating because of how much detail he put into the pictures. For example, he had drawn a picture of himself painting the same picture, which I thought was pretty neat.“
“This past weekend I had the privilege of meeting President Jimmy Carter," said DeFrancesco. "It was a humbling experience I will cherish for the rest of my life. He is such a kind-hearted person and his accomplishments in life are truly inspiring. During this event I also had the opportunity to learn some interesting things, like the history of peanuts and their many uses.”