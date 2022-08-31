COVINGTON — The Newton County Sheriff’s Office, in its ongoing partnership with Action Inc., graduated five female inmates from the Women’s Welding Training Program on Aug. 19.

The five who graduated are: Shannon Horne, Sharlene Clark, Aaliyah Roach, Jody Meeks and Siara Morgan. Four of the graduates have already been offered jobs upon release from the detention facility through the NCSO’s Workforce Development Office. The starting pay rate for the field of welding begins at $18-22/hour, and there are no caps on the pay welders can receive for their work.

