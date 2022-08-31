COVINGTON — The Newton County Sheriff’s Office, in its ongoing partnership with Action Inc., graduated five female inmates from the Women’s Welding Training Program on Aug. 19.
The five who graduated are: Shannon Horne, Sharlene Clark, Aaliyah Roach, Jody Meeks and Siara Morgan. Four of the graduates have already been offered jobs upon release from the detention facility through the NCSO’s Workforce Development Office. The starting pay rate for the field of welding begins at $18-22/hour, and there are no caps on the pay welders can receive for their work.
“I am grateful for the continued partnership the Office of the Sheriff has with Action Incorporated, and the positive opportunities provided to the inmate residents housed in our facility,” said Sheriff Ezell Brown. “The programs we offer to the inmate residents housed in the Newton County Detention Center provide the skills and training needed to return to society as law-abiding citizens. I congratulate every one of our graduates for completing the Welding Training Program. Also, I thank all those who provided support and encouragement to these graduates during the last few weeks. They couldn’t have done it without your support and encouragement.”
When asked how the Welding Training Program will shape her future, Morgan stated, “This program has taught me a lot of life skills. I’ve learned a lot of new things, and I now have a new perspective on life. It’s looking like a very bright future for me and my children. I thank Sheriff Brown and all the staff at the Newton County jail for giving us this great opportunity to change our lives. I also want to thank everyone at Action Inc. Their whole team was great.”
Participants in the welding program had the opportunity to participate in the American Welding Society’s Welding Procedure Specifications (WPS) Sheet Metal tests following the end of the program’s course. The WPS Sheet Metal tests are administered by an AWS Certified Welding Inspector (CWI) and graded on the following: a visual inspection of the welding coupon and a “bend test,” which tests the integrity of the welded coupon. All the graduates of the Welding Training Program passed the WPS Sheet Metal tests.
I have been editor of the Rockdale Citizen since 1996 and editor of the Newton Citizen since it began publication in 2004. I am also currently executive editor of the Clayton News Daily, Henry Daily Herald and Jackson Progress-Argus.
