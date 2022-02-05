Five killed and two critical in car crash north of Fresno, California By Michelle Watson, CNN Feb 5, 2022 2 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Five people died in a car crash Saturday morning north of Fresno, California, an official with the California Highway Patrol (CHP) told CNN.A Hyundai Accent traveling south on Millerton Road around 4:30 a.m. "crossed over the double yellow lines" and hit a northbound Honda Accord, Lt. J. Castaneda with CHP said.Four occupants in the Hyundai, including the driver, were killed, and one person in the Honda died, Castaneda said.Two remaining passengers in the Honda were taken to a hospital and were in critical condition, Castaneda said. All the people involved are in their 30s and 40s and thought to be locals, Castaneda said.The-CNN-Wire™ & © 2022 Cable News Network, Inc., a WarnerMedia Company. All rights reserved. Tags Cnn Accidental Fatalities Accidents Accidents, Disasters And Safety California Continents And Regions Death And Dying Deaths And Fatalities Fresno North America Society Southwestern United States The Americas Traffic Accidents United States J. Castaneda Highway Motor Vehicle Honda Accord California Highway Patrol Car Crash Hyundai Accent Cable News Network 