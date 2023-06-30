From July 1 through July 5, Stone Mountain Park is lighting up the sky every night during its Fantastic Fourth Celebration with a special patriotic fireworks finale after the all-new Music Across America Drone & Light Show. Named a “Must-See Fireworks Show” by USA Today and one of Reader’s Digest’s picks for “America’s Most Spectacular Fourth of July Fireworks,” Georgia’s most visited attraction is the premier location to see fireworks in Atlanta.

The 2023 Fantastic Fourth Celebration runs five consecutive nights, July 1-5, with the same exact fireworks show immediately following the Music Across America Drone & Light Show. The new Music Across America Drone & Light Show offers an escape to a cross-country journey. The show features a stunning display of 250 choreographed color-changing drones creating detailed shapes and patterns in the sky, breathtaking flame cannons shooting flames 100 feet in the air, and a fireworks finale that will light up the night sky. It’s the perfect grand finale for an extraordinary evening of music, lights, and shared memories. Advanced reservations are highly recommended during the Fantastic Fourth Celebration. Purchase tickets online at stonemountainpark.com.

