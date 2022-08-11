On the five-year anniversary of a violent White nationalist rally in Charlottesville, Virginia, the city is pausing to reflect on the events of that weekend and hold several remembrance events in the coming days.

The Unite the Right rally took place from August 11 to 12, 2017, and resulted in the death of 32-year-old Heather Heyer. The violence also turned the city into another battleground in America's culture wars and highlighted growing polarization.

