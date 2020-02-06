According to the National Weather Service, a flash flood threat continues across North Georgia this morning. The threat will increase across metro Atlanta over the next few hours as a line of very heavy rain and thunderstorms moves in.
Jody Nolan, Emergency Management Agency director in Newton County, said there have been no reports of damage or flooding as a result of the heavy rainfall in the area. However, he said public works departments are keeping an eye on storm drains that may be clogged with leaves that could lead to flooding.
“We are not expecting any flooding on the Yellow River because it has been at a low level, so this rain should not push it out of its banks,” said Nolan.
Forecasters are putting a corridor from the Carolinas to Florida on alert for severe thunderstorms that may spawn tornadoes into Thursday night.
Thunderstorms with a potential for producing tornadoes in Mississippi and Alabama on Wednesday night will charge eastward throughout the day on Thursday into the first half of Thursday night.
Check back for more updates as they become available throughout the day.
