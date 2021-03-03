Flint Hill.jpg

All A Honor Roll

Jaida Baldwin

Jacob Bryan

Recommended for you

Ellis Lee

Quin'Trelius Lett

Cean Long

Logan Mayes

Malachi McDonald

Yashika Patel

Daylin  Randolph

Guadalupe Sanchez-Cadenas

Chase Womack

Eva Hernandez

Zylon Hill-Hardin

Ky'lea Martin

Hope McMonagle

Johnson Miller

Michelle Richter

Erin Smith

Addison Wilhite

A/B Honor Roll

Evan Bleshoy

Maria  Carrillo

Luis Chavez Espinoza

Mathias Chavis

Carson Cranford

Josiah Frazier

Audrey Fuller

Justin Gilbert

Robin Gorley

Aiden Lewis

Kathy  Martinez-Perez

Miley   Morrell

Jaylen Norrington

Taylor Ortiz

Elaina Powers

Bryce  Reed

Aniyah Taylor

Keyondre Taylor

Christian Williams

Jylia Xiong

Brandon Barton

Jayden Brown

Brandon Caldwell

Jaciel  Camacho

Rileigh Cargile

Alejandro Cisneros-Rodriguez

Jahmal Fairclough

London Farmer

Makhi Ferguson

Cassius Flournoy

Khloe Gayle

Rosaura Herrera-Martinez

Amyria Hight

Zanaija Jackson

Aiden Kendrick

Hope Laforge

L'Nasia Lavinier-Bellot

Isabella McDole

Davon McKnight

Nevaeh Padgett

Kerry   Perez

Elisha Powers

Laila   Randolph

Aubri  Robinson

Alexander Sanson

Mason Smith

Support Local Journalism

Now, more than ever, the world needs trustworthy reporting—but good journalism isn’t free. Please support us by subscribing or making a contribution today.

Tags

Editor

I have been editor of the Rockdale Citizen since 1996 and editor of the Newton Citizen since it began publication in 2004. I am also currently executive editor of the Clayton News Daily, Henry Daily Herald and Jackson Progress-Argus.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Support Local Journalism

Now, more than ever, the world needs trustworthy reporting—but good journalism isn’t free. Please support us by subscribing or making a contribution today.