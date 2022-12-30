COVINGTON — Flock Safety cameras throughout the metro Atlanta area could help the Covington Police Department investigate a case of stolen auto dealer “drive out” or temporary auto tags.
The general manager at Car Mart on U.S. Highway 278 reported that seven temporary operating permits were stolen from the dealership between Sept. 15 and Dec. 29. The tags are described as white with a red border at the top and bottom and script that reads “Used Dealer Tag.”
Since the report of the theft, the CPD has been able to pick up sightings of three of the tags via Flock camera footage. One tag was recorded on a silver Hyundai Sonata with damage to the front right side on Dec. 21 in Atlanta. Another was spotted on a black Dodge Charger on Dec. 15 by a Flock camera owned by the Fairburn Police Department. The third was last seen Dec. 22 on a Flock camera owned by the Clayton County Sheriff’s Office. That tag was on a newer model Mercedes-Benz sedan.
There was no recent Flock history for the remaining four tags. They have been listed as stolen on the Georgia Crime Information Center/National Crime Information Center data bases.
Flock Safety license plate reading cameras can capture a vehicle’s license plate day or night, in addition to the make, model and color of the vehicle. The camera data includes timestamps and provides alerts to law enforcement.
According to the Georgia Department of Revenue, a Georgia licensed motor vehicle dealer is required to issue one free temporary operating permit (TOP) for a customer’s use. The temporary tags generally expire in 45 days from the date of the sale.
I have been editor of the Rockdale Citizen since 1996 and editor of the Newton Citizen since it began publication in 2004. I am also currently executive editor of the Clayton News Daily, Henry Daily Herald and Jackson Progress-Argus.