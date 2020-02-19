COVINGTON — Residents of an RV park along the Yellow River in Newton County were cautioned Wednesday that the river could overflow its banks by Thursday morning, causing flooding in the park.
Newton County Emergency Manager Jody Nolan issued a statement Wednesday morning advising that the RVs in the flood prone area of Riverside Estates RV Park should be moved to higher ground.
According to Nolan, due to heavy rainfall throughout Tuesday, the National Weather Service is predicting that the Yellow River will crest at 14 feet by 10 a.m. Thursday, although it could occur earlier.
This is the second time this month that residents of the RV park have been advised to leave the area due to the risk of flooding. Several people had to be rescued on Feb. 7 after they apparently ignored an evacuation order.
The NWS has also issued a flood warning for the Yellow River near Conyers below Milstead from Wednesday afternoon until late Thursday night. As of 11 p.m. Tuesday the river was at 6.4 feet; flood stage is 11 feet. The NWS said the river is forecast to rise above flood stage by early Thursday morning and then fall below flood stage by Thursday before midnight. Minor flooding is expected to occur at 13 feet.
In Rockdale County, minor flooding is predicted along the river upstream and downstream from the gauge on Gees Mill Road.
In Newton, most of Sockwell Road will likely be flooded with up to 4 feet of water.
