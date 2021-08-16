Florida school district with thousands in isolation or quarantine calls emergency board meeting

...WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 PM EDT TUESDAY...
* WHAT...Southeast winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph in
portions of north central Georgia and southeast winds 20 to 30
mph with gusts up to 50 mph in portions of central and west
central Georgia expected.
* WHERE...Portions of central, north central and west central
Georgia.
* WHEN...From midnight tonight to 5 PM EDT Tuesday.
* IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects.
Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may
result.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high
profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.
&&
Weather Alert
...FLASH FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH WEDNESDAY MORNING...
The Flash Flood Watch continues for
* Portions of central Georgia, east central Georgia, north central
Georgia, northeast Georgia, northwest Georgia and west central
Georgia, including the following areas, in central Georgia, Bibb,
Butts, Crawford, Jasper, Jones, Monroe, Peach and Putnam. In east
central Georgia, Greene. In north central Georgia, Barrow,
Cherokee, Clayton, Cobb, Dawson, DeKalb, Douglas, Fannin, Fayette,
Forsyth, Gilmer, Gwinnett, Hall, Henry, Lumpkin, Morgan, Newton,
North Fulton, Pickens, Rockdale, South Fulton, Union and Walton.
In northeast Georgia, Banks, Clarke, Jackson, Madison, Oconee,
Oglethorpe, Towns and White. In northwest Georgia, Bartow,
Carroll, Catoosa, Chattooga, Dade, Floyd, Gordon, Haralson,
Murray, Paulding, Polk, Walker and Whitfield. In west central
Georgia, Chattahoochee, Coweta, Harris, Heard, Lamar, Macon,
Marion, Meriwether, Muscogee, Pike, Schley, Spalding, Stewart,
Sumter, Talbot, Taylor, Troup, Upson and Webster.
* Through Wednesday morning.
* Rainfall associated with Tropical Storm Fred will continue to move
into North and Central Georgia through early Tuesday morning and
spread across the area through the day Tuesday. Two to five inches
of rain is expected through the flash flood watch area, with
isolated heavier amounts. Heavy rainfall on top of saturated soils
will lead to flash flooding. As Fred moves through, additional
bands of rainfall may cause training of storms through Wednesday
morning that may exacerbate or lead to additional flash flood
issues.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
You should monitor later forecasts and be prepared to take action
should Flash Flood Warnings be issued.
&&
Students return on the first day of school at Hillsborough High School in Tampa, Florida, on August 10.
The school board said in a statement Monday it has called for an emergency meeting Wednesday afternoon to discuss the impact of Covid-19 and mitigation strategies including "mandatory face coverings for all students and staff."
The district's Covid-19 tracker says as of Monday evening, 804 students and 437 employees have tested positive for coronavirus since August 2. A total of 467 new cases were reported Monday alone.
Classes in the district, which is the seventh largest in the country and has 208,000 students, began last Tuesday.
On August 7, district officials announced they would require face coverings for the start of the year. However, parents were able to opt their children out of the requirement, according to a statement issued by Superintendent of Schools Addison Davis.
As of last Thursday, Hillsborough County Public Schools had received 27,915 opt-out submissions, according to school district spokesperson Tanya Arja.
The mask requirement is effective through September 3, officials have said.
Gov. Ron DeSantis' office has said the state could move to withhold salaries of officials who impose mask mandates in schools. The governor has said parents should decide whether their children wear masks.
