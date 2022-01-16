...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL MIDNIGHT EST
TONIGHT...
* WHAT...Snow, sleet, and freezing rain expected. Total snow
accumulations up to 2 inches. Up to one tenth of an inch of
ice accumulation possible. Winds gusting to 35 mph.
* WHERE...Portions of east central, north central and northeast
Georgia.
* WHEN...From midnight tonight to midnight EST Sunday night.
* IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. The combination of
strong winds and the wintry precipitation could bring down
trees and powerlines, resulting in power outages.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Up to 1 inch of additional accumulations
are possible.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Slow down and use caution while traveling.
&&
Weather Alert
...AREAS OF BLACK ICE LIKELY SUNDAY NIGHT INTO MONDAY MORNING...
Any wet or slushy roads from snow and melted snow will have an
opportunity to refreeze overnight tonight as temperatures drop
well below freezing resulting in some hazardous driving conditions
tonight into early Monday morning....particularly on elevated
surfaces such as bridges and overpasses.
Temperatures are forecast to rise above freezing by late morning
Monday with the exception of the northeast GA mountain counties
where temperatures are expected to remain below freezing all day
Monday. However....clouds and mostly cloudy skies may inhibit sunshine
aiding in melting of ice on roadways during the morning hours
across North Georgia.
Stay up to date on road conditions from your local county or city
officials, the Georgia Department of Transportation, or preferred
media outlets for continued updates on travel conditions.
Weather Alert
...WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM EST MONDAY...
* WHAT...From 2 PM EST this afternoon winds could reach Wind
Advisory levels with west winds 10 to 20 mph and gusts up to 30
mph expected.
* WHERE...Portions of north central, northeast, northwest and
west central Georgia.
* WHEN...For the High Wind Warning, until 2 PM EST this
afternoon. For the Wind Advisory, from 2 PM EST this afternoon
until 7 PM EST Monday.
* IMPACTS...Gusty winds will blow around unsecured objects.
Large tree limbs and some trees could be blown down and power
outages may result.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Ice accumulations on tree limbs and
branches may make trees more vulnerable to being downed in gusty
winds.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high
profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.
&&
Homes sustained damage from an EF1 tornado in Charlotte County.
Two tornadoes struck southwest Florida Sunday morning, destroying at least 28 homes and damaging others in Lee County, while leaving about 7,000 houses there without power, officials said.
At least 62 homes are currently "unlivable," said Cecil Pendergrass, co-chairman of the county's board of commissioners, at a news conference.
The twister was an EF2 tornado with maximum winds of 118 mph. It may have completely destroyed 30 mobile homes of the 108 mobile homes damaged near Fort Myers, according to a damage survey by the National Weather Service.
Four injuries were reported, but no one was taken to a hospital, officials said.
In Charlotte County, north of Fort Myers, an EF1 tornado with winds of 110 mph left behind a path of destruction, according to the weather service.
"A waterspout moved across Gasparilla sound near Boca Grande Causeway before then moved ashore as a short-lived tornado near Placida damaging at least 35 homes and a marina storage facility," the NWS said in a bulletin.
No one was injured, but some residents have been displaced, the Charlotte County government said in a tweet.
Stacker consulted a variety of sources to highlight a contribution from each state toward civil rights in America, along with what led to that historical moment and the change it brought. Click for more.
January is the beginning of a new year and the perfect time to start the year celebrating National Blood Donor Month.
Due to increased seasonal illnesses during the winter months and inclement weather conditions, donations of blood and platelets decline, and demand increases. The American Red Ross encourages everyone can donate to continue their donations or for those who have never donated, to make an appointment. Blood donation is safer than ever before and saves lives. Millions of people including cancer patients, organ recipients, and victims of accidents rely on blood donations from people like you and me.
#NationalBloodDonorMonth
