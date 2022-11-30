ConyersParade_1210.JPG

Santa is expected to be the star attraction Saturday as he takes part in Christmas parades in Conyers and Covington.

 Staff Photo: Sue Ann Kuhn-Smith

CONYERS — Looking for an outing to help you get in the holiday spirit? Here is a listing of some of the activities taking place over the next several weeks in Rockdale and Newton counties to help make your season jolly and bright.

Thursday, Dec. 1 Santa on the Square

Recommended for you

Tags

Editor

I have been editor of the Rockdale Citizen since 1996 and editor of the Newton Citizen since it began publication in 2004. I am also currently executive editor of the Clayton News Daily, Henry Daily Herald and Jackson Progress-Argus.

Trending Videos