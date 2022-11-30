CONYERS — Looking for an outing to help you get in the holiday spirit? Here is a listing of some of the activities taking place over the next several weeks in Rockdale and Newton counties to help make your season jolly and bright.
Thursday, Dec. 1 Santa on the Square
Come visit with Santa Claus on the Historic Downtown Covington Square from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.
Dec. 2 & 4 Christmas at Porter with the Oxford Singers
The Oxford Singers will perform in concert Friday, Dec. 2, 6 p.m., and Dec. 4 at 3 p.m., at Porter Performing Arts Center, 140 Ram Drive, Covington. For ticket information visit newtoncountyarts.vbotickets.com/events.
Olde Town Christmas Party
Olde Town Conyers presents the Olde Town Christmas Party and Food Truck Event Friday, Dec. 2, 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. Selfies with Santa, food trucks, live music, marshmallow roasting, children’s activities, special guest appearances and much more. Parents bring your camera to capture photos of your children with Santa.
Saturday, Dec. 3 Mistletoe Market
Covington will host its Mistletoe Market Saturday, Dec. 3, from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. The market features a variety of artisans and vendors who will set up under the trees in the downtown Square Park.
Covington Lions Club Christmas Parade
The annual Lions Club Christmas Parade will step off in Covington at 10 a.m. The parade will celebrate Covington’s Bicentennial as well as the holiday season with the theme “200 Years of History, Infinite Possibilities for the Future.” Parade line up will take place on Newton Drive, and the parade route will continue onto Anderson Street, right on Floyd Street, around the Square, to Conyers Street, Mill Street and back to Newton Drive.
Conyers Christmas Parade
The city of Conyers will host its annual Christmas Parade starting at 2 p.m. The theme this year is “Super Heroes Save Christmas.” Prizes will be awarded for the best entries. The parade will roll down Main Street with over 80 entries of Christmas fun. The lighting of the Christmas tree will follow the parade at 6 p.m. at the Rockdale Auditorium.
Dec. 9 — 11 The Nutcracker
The Covington Regional Ballet presents “The Nutcracker,” a Christmas tradition, on Friday, Dec. 9 at 7 p.m., Saturday, Dec. 10 at 2 p.m. and 7 p.m., and Sunday, Dec. 11 at 3 p.m. All performances take place at Porter Performing Arts Center, 140 Ram Drive, Covington. For ticket information visit newtoncountyarts.vbotickets.com/events.
Saturday, Dec. 10 Mistletoe Market
The Mistletoe Market returns, this time at Heirloom Park at the Welcome Center, 1143 Oak St., Covington. The market will be open from 9 a.m. to noon.
Thursday, Dec. 15 Santa on the Square
Still haven’t given Santa your wish list? Here’s another opportunity to visit with him on the Covington Square from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.
Saturday, Dec. 17 Mistletoe Market
The final Mistletoe Market of the season will be held at Heirloom Park at the Welcome Center, 1143 Oak St., Covington. The market will be open from 9 a.m. to noon.
