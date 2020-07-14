COVINGTON — Now that he’s no longer running for sheriff of Newton County, Clay Ivey has turned his attention to conducting a food drive for area residents.
According to Ivey, with the assistance of Conyers businessman Muddessar Ahmad, a truckload of fresh fruits and vegetables will be delivered to Prospect United Methodist Church on Thursday, July 23, beginning at 1 p.m. The church is located at 6752 U.S. Highway 212, Covington.
There is no charge to the community for this event.
“This is open to everyone, and we will go until we run out of food, but we will have plenty,” said Ivey in an email to the Citizen.
Ivey said it is not necessary for people to register in advance for the food drive.
“We will begin giving it out as close to 1 p.m. as possible,” Ivey said. “We will have plenty of people helping us so we would ask everyone to remain in their vehicles, so everyone can remain safe and healthy. We will place the boxes in their trunk or cargo area of their vehicles.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.