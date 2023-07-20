361632646_257405160373200_503669692911481597_n.jpg

CONYERS — Area residents can get an update on planned improvements at the RYSA East Atlanta Dutch Lions soccer facility while sampling a variety of foods when the Food Truck Association of Georgia comes to Conyers. The event is set for Saturday, July 29, from 12 noon to 7 p.m., at 1780 Old Salem Road.

Fourteen food trucks will be on hand for the Food Truck Festival, selling everything from cheesesteaks to crab cakes. Participating food trucks include:

Recommended for you

Tags

More News

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Trending Videos