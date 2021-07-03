COVINGTON — Darnell Taylor saw a need and found a way to help fix it. The Covington grandmother has started the “For My Dorm Project” to help college-bound students from homeless shelters, foster care and low income families get supplies for their dormitory rooms.
“The Taylor Made Foundation will provide homeless, foster and low-income students from metro-Atlanta shelters, foster care agencies and government housing with everything they'll need to settle comfortably into their new dorms,” Taylor said. “The Taylor Made Foundation wants the students participating in the For My Dorm Project to move on to campus confident, knowing that they have all of their necessities.”
This is the first year for the project, so the number was limited to 10 young men and women who are headed to college. These students have already been notified that they were selected for the program this year after meeting a list of criteria, which included having a college acceptance letter, character and academic references and completing a 1,000-word essay on how they plan to reach their academic goals.
Thanks to the work of the Taylor Made Foundation and a slate of community and business donors, each of the 10 students chosen this year will receive a microwave oven, a television and many other items to use in their dorm rooms. There will be drawings for mini-refrigerators, Magic Bullets and a number of other items.
While many individuals, organizations and companies have stepped forward to help with the project, others are encouraged to join the effort, which will conclude with a “Trunk Party” on July 11. Taylor said they would appreciate any help, especially assistance with providing a lunch for 50-60 people. Donations are tax-deductible, she said.
“This is a brand new program,” Taylor said. “We tweaked our programs a little bit because of COVID. We knew there was an opportunity to help children from homeless shelters, foster care and others from low-income homes.”
Founded by Taylor in 2018, Taylor Made Foundation is a non-profit organization that states its mission is to improve citizenship, encourage volunteerism and promote personal and professional development of residents in the metro Atlanta area. Known by many for its Once Upon a Prom program, in which students in financial need receive help with prom attire and activities, the organization also sponsors a Helping Hands project and an Adopt An Elder program for the community. The For My Dorm Project is the latest effort for Taylor and her team of supporters and volunteers. Participants in the new program must be referred by a school social worker, guidance counselor, teacher or religious representative.
“Georgia high school seniors will soon start preparing to go off to college,” Taylor said. “We all know that college is an exciting, big step for most students. As exciting as it may be for some seniors and their families, the experience may not be as exciting for those students who are facing housing insecurities, or from disadvantaged families.
“These seniors face issues that go beyond paying for books or tuition. They face issues of figuring out how they'll get to campus, how they'll acquire all of the essentials that they'll need each semester, as well as where they will live when their college has holiday breaks. This unfortunate reality leads a large majority of young people who live below the poverty line to discontinue their education.”
She said by helping with dormitory needs, Taylor Made Foundation is hoping to help those students continue their higher education. The For My Dorm Trunk Party event on July 11, where students will be presented with items for their dorm rooms, will also include a session of information and encouragement for the young people. Newton County District 3 Commissioner Alana Sanders will be the guest speaker, and Jenesis Cooper of Macon will talk to the students about scholarship opportunities.
“We have a lot of community engagement and donors,” Taylor said. “We have the support of Newton Federal Bank, Target, Whole Foods, Bloom Our Youth, Family Funnel Cakes, SKINWorks Day Spa, AD Beauty & Hair and DSB Media.”
Taylor Made Foundation states its purpose as: Transforming Lives and Restoring Communities.
“Through the For My Dorm program, the goal is to support and sustain systemic change for young people impacted by poverty, foster care, and homelessness and help them have a memorable college-bound experience,” Taylor said. “...We are already in the works of expanding this to Macon, where the homeless population is really high. The Once Upon a Prom and For My Dorm will be in Macon where we're teaching them college prep, college readiness, health and wellness. A lot are dealing with mental health issues... We're helping these students overcome the things they're going through and help break the cycle of homelessness. We want to help them become independent and live on their own and not have to have assistance.”
For more information about the work of this non-profit organization, or ways to help with its projects, visit http://taylormadefoundation.com.
