...AREAS OF BLACK ICE POSSIBLE ACROSS PORTIONS OF EAST GEORGIA
THROUGH LATE SATURDAY MORNING...
Icy road conditions remain a concern across portions of east
Georgia. Along with lingering ice on the roadways, low
temperatures in the upper 20s and low 30s will re-freeze any
moisture left on roadways. Areas of black ice will create
hazardous driving conditions...mainly in shaded areas and elevated
surfaces such as bridges and overpasses. Temperatures are
expected to rise above freezing by late morning on Saturday.
Former California governor Arnold Schwarzenegger involved in multi-vehicle accident
"He is fine, his only concern right now is for the woman who was injured," the representative said.
The crash happened around 4:35 p.m. PT on West Sunset Boulevard and Allenford Avenue, the Los Angeles Police Department said in a news release.
"As West L.A. Area officers arrived at scene, it was determined that four vehicles were involved," police said.
One woman was taken to a hospital for an abrasion on her head, LAPD said.
"Neither alcohol or drugs are suspected as a factor in this collision. All parties remained at scene," the LAPD said. CNN has reached out to Schwarzenegger's representatives for comment.
Schwarzenegger, 74, ran for governor as a Republican and won in 2003, ousting Democrat Gov. Gray Davis.
The actor-turned-politician, the most recent GOP member to lead the state, was reelected as governor in 2006 and left office in 2011. He was the only person in California history to win a gubernatorial race in a recall election.
The Austrian-born movie star moved in 1968 to the US where he thrived as a bodybuilder and an actor, winning Mr. Universe, Mr. Olympia and Mr. World competitions.
He also landed the lead roles in films "Conan the Barbarian," "The Terminator," and "Total Recall."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.