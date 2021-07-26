Former California Sen. Barbara Boxer victim of assault and theft By Alexandra Meeks, CNN Jul 26, 2021 Jul 26, 2021 Updated 1 hr ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Former US Sen. Barbara Boxer of California was a victim of assault and theft on July 26 in the Jack London Square neighborhood of Oakland, her office said. Emma McIntyre/Getty Images Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Former US Sen. Barbara Boxer of California was a victim of assault and theft Monday in the Jack London Square neighborhood of Oakland, her office said."The assailant pushed her in the back, stole her cell phone and jumped in a waiting car," a spokesperson from Boxer's office said. "She is thankful that she was not seriously injured." The assault and robbery occurred Monday at 1:15 p.m. local time in the 300 block of 3rd Street, the Oakland Police Department confirmed to CNN. The suspect "forcefully took" Boxer's cell phone and fled the area in a nearby waiting vehicle, police said. This incident is currently being investigated by the police department's robbery section, police said. The department is offering up to $2,000 as a reward leading to an arrest in the case. The former Democratic senator served from 1993 to 2017, when she was succeeded by now-Vice President Kamala Harris. News Former California Sen. 