DECATUR — A former Conyers resident has been arrested and charged in connection with child exploitation.
According to the Georgia Bureau of Investigation, Geoffrey Jerome Heine, 29, was arrested May 20 by the Virginia Beach Police Department on behalf of the GBI’s Child Exploitation and Computer Crimes Unit.
The unit began an investigation into Heine after receiving multiple cybertips from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children regarding the online possession of images depicting child sexual abuse material.
The investigation led to a search warrant at Heine’s residence in Conyers where electronic devices were seized for forensic processing. Evidence obtained from Heine’s devices led to the obtaining of five arrest warrants for Heine, for the sexual exploitation of children. By the time the arrest warrants were obtained for Heine, he had relocated to Virginia Beach, Va. The arrest warrants were provided to the Virginia Beach Police Department, who took Heine into custody and transported him to Virginia Beach Correctional. Heine is currently awaiting extradition to Georgia.
This investigation is part of the ongoing effort by the Internet Crimes Against Children (ICAC) Task Force, housed within the GBI’s Child Exploitation and Computer Crimes Unit, to identify those involved in the child pornography trade. The ICAC Program, created by the U.S. Department of Justice, was developed in response to the increasing number of children and teenagers using the Internet, the proliferation of child sexual abuse material, and the heightened online activity by predators searching for unsupervised contact with underage victims.
Anyone with information about other cases of child exploitation is asked to contact the Georgia Bureau of Investigation Child Exploitation and Computer Crimes Unit at 404-270-8870. Tips can also be submitted by calling 1-800-597-TIPS(8477), online at gbi.georgia.gov/submit-tips-online, or by downloading the See Something, Send Something mobile app.
I have been editor of the Rockdale Citizen since 1996 and editor of the Newton Citizen since it began publication in 2004. I am also currently executive editor of the Clayton News Daily, Henry Daily Herald and Jackson Progress-Argus.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.