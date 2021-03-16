ATLANTA - Olivia Ware, who ran an unsuccessful campaign for mayor of Conyers in 2017, has been arraigned on federal charges of bank fraud and money laundering stemming from an alleged scheme to use a company she started to steal over $323,000 from the Paycheck Protection Program.
Ware, 61, a resident of Oxford, was arraigned on March 16. She allegedly used the money to buy an in-ground swimming pool, furniture and other home improvement items and to pay down the principal on her mortgage.
“Authorities continue to examine Paycheck Protection Program loans for acts of fraud, as the charges against Ware demonstrate,” said Acting U.S. Attorney Kurt R. Erskine. “Those who would consider stealing from the Paycheck Protection Program should think twice.”
According to Erskine and other information presented in court, in 2020, Ware was the CEO of a Georgia company called Let’s Talk About the Family Inc., but according to state records, it did not pay wages to any employees. Ware allegedly submitted a false application to a bank for a PPP loan for the company that included fictitious tax records purporting to show the company had 54 employees that were paid hundreds of thousands of dollars in salary. As a result of this false information, the bank loaned over $323,000 in PPP funds to Ware’s company.
“It has been said that bad times bring out the best in people, this case is not an example of that," said Special Agent in Charge Katrina W. Berger, who oversees Homeland Security Investigations operations in Georgia and Alabama. "Ware tried to defraud the government out of money meant to help small businesses affected by the pandemic continue operations and take care of their employees. Instead of helping others through a difficult time as the money was intended, she used the money for personal gain. Every time a fraudster steals money from the PPP fund another legitimate business is unable to get those funds to help real employees with real families."
During Ware's 2017 campaign for mayor, Ware cited experience as a community leader, grant proposal writer, public speaker, family counselor, business development consultant and minister as part of her background. Ware also ran for mayor of Conyers in 2013 but was declared ineligible after she falsely claimed that she had been a legal resident of the city for the required period of time. Voter registration records and voting history showed that Ware resided at addresses in both unincorporated Rockdale County and Newton County in 2012. Ware sued the city claiming that the city failed to notify her of a hearing on the issue by regular or certified U.S. mail or by hand delivery. Ware subsequently dropped the lawsuit and apologized to the city.
This case is being investigated by the U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement’s Homeland Security Investigations. Assistant U.S. Attorneys Bernita B. Malloy and Trevor C. Wilmot are prosecuting the case.
For further information please contact the U.S. Attorney’s Public Affairs Office at USAGAN.PressEmails@usdoj.gov or (404) 581-6016. The Internet address for the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Northern District of Georgia is http://www.justice.gov/usao-ndga.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.