ATLANTA — Olivia Ware, who ran an unsuccessful campaign for mayor of Conyers in 2017, has been sentenced to prison for using a company she started to steal more than $323,000 from the Paycheck Protection Program (PPP).

“Ware shamelessly took advantage of a program designed to assist others in need during an unprecedented challenge to our nation,” said U.S. Attorney Ryan K. Buchanan.  “In her various public roles, including running for mayor, Ware asked people to trust in her ability to lead.  Unfortunately, what she has shown is a willingness to defraud taxpayers to enrich herself.”

