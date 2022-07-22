ATLANTA — Olivia Ware, who ran an unsuccessful campaign for mayor of Conyers in 2017, has been sentenced to prison for using a company she started to steal more than $323,000 from the Paycheck Protection Program (PPP).
“Ware shamelessly took advantage of a program designed to assist others in need during an unprecedented challenge to our nation,” said U.S. Attorney Ryan K. Buchanan. “In her various public roles, including running for mayor, Ware asked people to trust in her ability to lead. Unfortunately, what she has shown is a willingness to defraud taxpayers to enrich herself.”
Ware, 63, of Oxford, allegedly used the money to install an in-ground swimming pool, purchase furniture and pay for other home improvements, as well as pay down the principal on her mortgage.
Ware was arraigned on bank fraud charges in March and subsequently pleaded guilty. She was sentenced this week to two years in prison to be followed by three years of supervised release and was ordered to pay $323,100 in restitution to the Small Business Administration.
“It is shameful that Ware tried to profit from a bad situation. This scheme took desperately needed money away from people struggling during the COVID pandemic,” said Special Agent in Charge Katrina W. Berger, who oversees Homeland Security Investigations (HSI) operations in Georgia and Alabama. “This isn’t a victimless crime, every time a fraudster like this stole money, legitimate applicants were unable to get those funds to help themselves and their families.”
The PPP was an emergency funding program created to assist small business owners and their employees during the coronavirus pandemic. PPP loans were fully guaranteed by the Small Business Administration but were underwritten and issued by authorized financial institutions.
Before the pandemic, Ware formed a Georgia company called Let’s Talk About the Family Inc. (Let’s Talk), where she identified herself as its CEO. But the investigation revealed that Let’s Talk had not filed federal or state records indicating it paid any taxes or wages to any employees for several years prior to 2020. Yet in April 2020, Ware submitted a PPP loan application to an authorized PPP lender for Let’s Talk.
The application attached fictitious and forged federal tax records purporting to show Let’s Talk was earning millions of dollars in revenue and had 54 employees prior to the pandemic. Ware also sent the bank a list of Let’s Talk’s 54 purported employees, identified by their names and other personal information, purporting that Let’s Talk paid hundreds of thousands of dollars a year in salaries. However, many of the so-called employees, when contacted by federal agents, reported that they had never even heard of Ware or Let’s Talk.
As a result of the false information from Ware, a bank issued $323,100 in PPP funds to Let’s Talk. Ware then spent the fraudulently obtained PPP proceeds for her own benefit, including to buy a $24,000 swimming pool, furniture, and a multitude of other home improvement items. She also used stolen PPP funds to pay down the mortgage on her primary residence.
During Ware’s 2017 campaign for mayor, Ware cited experience as a community leader, grant proposal writer, public speaker, family counselor, business development consultant and minister as part of her background. Ware also ran for mayor of Conyers in 2013 but was declared ineligible after she falsely claimed that she had been a legal resident of the city for the required period of time. Voter registration records and voting history showed that Ware resided at addresses in both unincorporated Rockdale County and Newton County in 2012. Ware sued the city claiming that the city failed to notify her of a hearing on the issue by regular or certified U.S. mail or by hand delivery. Ware subsequently dropped the lawsuit and apologized to the city.
I have been editor of the Rockdale Citizen since 1996 and editor of the Newton Citizen since it began publication in 2004. I am also currently executive editor of the Clayton News Daily, Henry Daily Herald and Jackson Progress-Argus.
