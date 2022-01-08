CONYERS — Former Rockdale County district attorney Richard Read has been appointed to the new State Court judgeship created in the 2020 session of the General Assembly. The appointment was announced Friday by Gov. Brian Kemp.
Read served the Rockdale Judicial Circuit as district attorney for five terms, having first been elected in 1998. He decided not to run for re-election in 2017 and has served as senior assistant district attorney since 2018. Read also previously worked as an attorney at Schneider, Read, and LaMalva from November 1996 - December 1998, and was chief assistant district attorney for the Rockdale Circuit from June 1992 to October 1996.
Read is a member of the State Bar of Georgia and has also served as a Georgia high school mock trial coach since 2008. Read received his bachelor of arts in political science from the University of Georgia and received his juris doctorate from University of Georgia School of Law.
