CONYERS — The former athletic director at Heritage High School has been charged with simple assault on a student in connection with an incident that took place at the school in December.

Edward Senter, 52, was arrested Jan. 23 after he allegedly intervened in a student fight in the high school hallway on Dec. 8. Senter was dismissed from employment with the school system on Dec. 9. He had worked with the school system since July 2019.

