CONYERS — The former athletic director at Heritage High School has been charged with simple assault on a student in connection with an incident that took place at the school in December.
Edward Senter, 52, was arrested Jan. 23 after he allegedly intervened in a student fight in the high school hallway on Dec. 8. Senter was dismissed from employment with the school system on Dec. 9. He had worked with the school system since July 2019.
A spokesperson said the school system cannot comment on personnel matters, “however, we work diligently to investigate all allegations of employee misconduct. Rockdale County Public Schools expects all employees to conduct themselves professionally and ethically to provide a positive teaching and learning environment for students and staff.”
A cell phone video of the incident involving Senter that was shared on social media appears to show him slamming a male student to the floor.
According to a Rockdale County Sheriff’s Office incident report obtained by the Citizen, a Student Resource Officer at Heritage reported that several students were preparing to fight in Hallway C but were stopped before the fight started.
The student who was allegedly assaulted reportedly told an assistant principal and a coach that a football player had said something to him that led to a verbal argument. According to the SRO’s report, the student did not initially mention that he had been slammed “or if he was in any pain or sustained any injuries. Nor did I hear it from any other staff member or student.”
The SRO reported that Senter advised him he had assisted another school system employee in breaking up the fight. Senter told the officer he had grabbed the student and dropped him on the ground while trying to restrain him.
The arrest of Senter follows reports last week of a female Heritage teacher who was injured during a physical altercation with a female student. The teacher was hospitalized due to her injuries, and the student, a ninth-grader who is under the age of 17, was taken to a juvenile detention facility.
In August the school system announced that, in partnership with local law enforcement agencies, an additional school resource officer would be placed at each of the system’s three traditional high schools. The addition brought the number of SROs on each high school campus to two each day.
“Our number one priority remains the safety of our students and staff,” said Superintendent Dr. Terry Oatts at the time. “We appreciate our law enforcement partners and all that they do to keep our schools safe every day. We are grateful for their willingness to work with our safety department on securing additional staff to enhance safety.”
The Rockdale County Sheriff’s Office added an SRO at Heritage High and Salem High, while the Conyers Police Department added an SRO at Rockdale County High School, which is inside the city limits.
I have been editor of the Rockdale Citizen since 1996 and editor of the Newton Citizen since it began publication in 2004. I am also currently executive editor of the Clayton News Daily, Henry Daily Herald and Jackson Progress-Argus.
According to the American Red Cross, winter is “one of the most difficult times of year to collect enough blood products to meet patient needs.” National Blood Donor Month has taken place each January since 1970. Find a blood drive here: https://www.redcrossblood.org/give.html/find-drive.
This poll is not scientific - results reflect opinions of respondents