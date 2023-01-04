...The National Weather Service in Peachtree City GA has issued a
Flood Warning for the following rivers in Georgia...
Yellow River at Gees Mill Road affecting Rockdale and Newton
Counties.
For the Yellow River Basin...including Suwanee, Lawrenceville,
Plantation Rd Lawrenceville, Tanglewood Drive Snellville, Lilburn,
Snellville, Snellville, Lithonia, Stone Mountain, Silver Hill Rd
Stone Mtn, Lee Road below Snellville, Lithonia, Lithonia, Lithonia,
Milstead, Gees Mill Road, Snellville, Loganville, Milstead,
Milstead, Milstead, Rocky Plains...Minor flooding is forecast.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.
Additional information is available at weather.gov/atlanta.
&&
...FLOOD WARNING IN EFFECT FROM THIS EVENING TO EARLY SATURDAY
MORNING...
* WHAT...Minor flooding is forecast.
* WHERE...Yellow River at Gees Mill Road.
* WHEN...From this evening to early Saturday morning.
* IMPACTS...At 13 feet, Minor flooding continues to expand into the
woodlands...fields and pasture along the river upstream and
downstream from the gage on Gees Mill Road in Rockdale County.
Most of Sockwell Road by the river in Newton County will be
flooded with up to 4 feet of water. Minor flooding also occurs in
Newton County in the Riverside Estates Travel and Trailer Park.
Any trailers near the river may need to be moved to higher ground.
A playground by the river will begin to flood.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 4:46 PM EST Wednesday the stage was 9.3 feet.
- Forecast...The river is expected to rise above flood stage
late this evening to a crest of 13.6 feet tomorrow evening.
It will then fall below flood stage Friday evening.
- Flood stage is 11 feet.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
&&
Weather Alert
...The National Weather Service in Peachtree City GA has issued a
Flood Warning for the following rivers in Georgia...
Yellow River at Pleasant Hill Road near Lithonia affecting DeKalb
and Rockdale Counties.
For the Yellow River Basin...including Suwanee, Lawrenceville,
Plantation Rd Lawrenceville, Tanglewood Drive Snellville, Lilburn,
Snellville, Snellville, Lithonia, Stone Mountain, Silver Hill Rd
Stone Mtn, Lee Road below Snellville, Lithonia, Lithonia, Lithonia,
Milstead, Gees Mill Road, Snellville, Loganville, Milstead,
Milstead, Milstead, Rocky Plains...Minor flooding is forecast.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.
Additional information is available at weather.gov/atlanta.
&&
...FLOOD WARNING IN EFFECT FROM LATE TONIGHT TO TOMORROW MORNING...
* WHAT...Minor flooding is forecast.
* WHERE...Yellow River at Pleasant Hill Road near Lithonia.
* WHEN...From late tonight to tomorrow morning.
* IMPACTS...At 13 feet, Flood stage is reached. Minor flooding will
occur in portions of the woodlands and fields near the river
upstream and downstream from the gage on Pleasant Hill Road.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 9:16 PM EST Wednesday the stage was 12.8 feet.
- Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 13
feet just after midnight tonight.
- Flood stage is 13 feet.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
&&
Former Judge Greeley Ellis recalled as 'brightest mind in Newton County'
COVINGTON — Judge Greeley Ellis, the West Point graduate who served as a Superior Court judge for nearly a dozen years in Newton and Walton counties and who in 1990 sought the Republican Party nomination for governor of Georgia, was remembered for his keen judgment, his dogged determination and his contributions to his community.
Ellis died on Friday, Dec. 30 at the age of 90. In addition to his three terms as judge in the Alcovy Judicial District, he served as city attorney of Covington, was Chamber of Commerce president and helped establish the Industrial Development Authority. He also spent more than 55 years as a director (and 16 years as chairman) of Newton Federal Savings & Loan.
Former Newton County attorney Tommy Craig, a close friend to Ellis for decades, said Tuesday that Ellis – who suffered serious injury in a 1975 automobile accident, spending extended recovery time at Shepherd Spinal Center – possessed a razor-sharp comprehension of thought in and out of the courtroom.
“Judge Ellis had a soaring intellect,” said Craig. “He was a brilliant mind. His thinking was rational, logical and orderly. He was a wonderful person to turn to for advice and one of the handful of people I turned to for advice over the years.
“I admired him greatly. I would say…(he had) the brightest mind in Newton County.”
Former Superior Court Judge John Ott, who succeeded Ellis on the bench in the Alcovy Circuit in 1990 after serving as district attorney for six years, said he also gained wisdom from the veteran jurist and knew he’d always have to be on his game in Ellis’ courtroom.
“I learned a lot from him in the courtroom,” said Ott, who retired on Dec. 31 after 32 years on the bench. “I always considered him a mentor. He led with an iron will, given his West Point background. I always enjoyed talking with him – he was strict inside the courtroom and cordial outside of the courtroom. I always made sure I was well prepared in his courtroom.”
“I can’t tell you the number of times I went into the courtroom and lawyers would appear before him in cases they’d worked on for a year, and he’d done his homework and would proceed to tell them what the case was about and what the issues were,” said Craig. “It was something to behold.”
The Adel native, who served in the U.S. Army after his graduation from West Point and earned his law degree from Emory University School of Law, practiced law for several years in Atlanta before relocating to Newton County. He was a hunting and fishing enthusiast and had a beloved cabin in North Georgia where he often entertained family, friends and associates.
“He pursued a couple of hobbies, one of which was bird hunting,” said Craig. “We spent a lot of time in the field together. He had a cabin in North Georgia too, and we’d go there from time to time and just talk in front of the campfire or a waterfall nearby. You get to know somebody pretty well that way, and they don’t come any finer than Judge Ellis.”
As chairman of the Industrial Development Authority (a post he held for nearly 15 years), Ellis was instrumental in attracting some of Newton County’s early industrial partners, including Hercules, Mobil and Covington Molding.
In the late 1980s, Ellis announced his intention to seek the Republican nomination for governor and maintained his campaign headquarters on the second floor of Craig’s College Avenue law office. He was one of four Republicans running in the 1990 primary, which was captured by State Rep. Johnny Isaakson (who later served in the U.S. Senate).
“He would have been a wonderful administrator,” said Craig. “…He was disappointed with the outcome and the lesson he came away with was that people who would be good administrators were not necessarily electable. And politicians are not generally good administrators.
“It takes a politician to get elected, and once elected you’d better have an outstanding chief of staff and strong administrators around you to actually implement the things you want to see done.”
In 2015, Ellis received the Distinguished Graduate Award from the West Point Society of Atlanta.
Greeley Ellis is survived by his wife Temple, three sons and five grandchildren. A private burial service in the Covington City Cemetery was planned. Contributions in his memory may be made to the Shepherd Center, 2020 Peachtree Road NE, Atlanta, Ga. 30309.
