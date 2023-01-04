COVINGTON — Judge Greeley Ellis, the West Point graduate who served as a Superior Court judge for nearly a dozen years in Newton and Walton counties and who in 1990 sought the Republican Party nomination for governor of Georgia, was remembered for his keen judgment, his dogged determination and his contributions to his community.

Ellis died on Friday, Dec. 30 at the age of 90. In addition to his three terms as judge in the Alcovy Judicial District, he served as city attorney of Covington, was Chamber of Commerce president and helped establish the Industrial Development Authority. He also spent more than 55 years as a director (and 16 years as chairman) of Newton Federal Savings & Loan.

