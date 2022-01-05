COVINGTON — Former Newton County attorney Megan Martin has notified the county she intends to sue over the county’s refusal to hire her as in-house attorney. The claim could cost the county well over $1 million.
Martin’s attorney, Edward Buckley, sent the Board of Commissioners an ante litem notice Wednesday notifying the board that Martin will bring claims of discrimination on the basis of race and age. Martin also makes a specific claim against District 3 Commissioner Alana Sanders, claiming that she and her friend Denise Barnes “disparaged” Martin to her employer, Jarrard & Davis, which ultimately resulted in Martin’s dismissal from the firm.
Buckley wrote that Martin has filed a claim with the federal Equal Employment Opportunity Commission, the first step in filing a federal discrimination lawsuit. Buckley states that if the county “is not willing to engage with us to resolve this matter by Jan. 21, 2022, Ms. Martin will proceed with that investigation and a subsequent lawsuit.”
Martin is seeking a settlement of $850,000, in addition to compensatory damages, punitive damages and attorneys’ fees.
Because the Board of Commissioners has not yet hired an in-house attorney, it is unclear who will represent the county in the litigation. The current attorney who works for Newton County, Patrick Jaugstetter, works for Martin’s former firm, which would constitute a conflict of interest. Martin has since gone to work for the Association County Commissioners of Georgia as deputy general counsel, providing legal advice to counties throughout the state.
In the ante litem notice, Buckley states that there were two rounds of recruitment for an in-house Newton County attorney. Martin, who had worked for the county under contract with Jarrard & Davis for six years, was the sole applicant in the first round. The county then re-advertised the position, and Martin was one of three candidates interviewed. Ultimately, the choice came down to Martin, who is white, and a Black female candidate over 40 who specialized in real estate sales and, according to the claim, had no relevant experience.
“During the recruitment phase and second interview, the commissioners were very clear, with the exception of Commissioner Alana Sanders, that the in-house county attorney position was created for Ms. Martin, and that she should have the position if she wanted it,” Buckley wrote in the ante litem notice.
The county ultimately offered Martin a six-month contract. Sanders, Commissioner J.C. Henderson and Commissioner Demond Mason voted in favor of the six-month contract while continuing to look for an in-house attorney. All three of the commissioners are Black.
Furthermore, Buckley states, Sanders and Mason “have a history of publicly advocating for all positions of leadership within the county to be held by African Americans, which is an unlawful, racially discriminatory hiring practice. Both commissioners have posted videos on social media taking that position, making clear they harbored racial animus in opposing hiring Ms. Martin, the most qualified candidate who applied for the county attorney position, on the basis of her race.”
Martin’s claim also states that Mason commented that “an attorney more ‘youthful’ than Ms. Martin, who is 42 years old, is necessary to fill the position. Commissioner Sanders made comments about wanting a ‘different demographic’ to be reflected in the position (than Ms. Martin), based on race.” According to the claim, these statements were made not only on social media but also in BOC meetings.
Martin’s claim hints that there may be more litigation in the county’s future, since Sanders, Henderson and Mason recently voted not to renew former county manager Lloyd Kerr’s contract, “a decision that appears to be based on his race (white) since he was high performing during his tenure and the commission has not announced any plan for his successor on Jan. 1, 2022.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.