COVINGTON — A woman who received federal relief funds for her business during the pandemic has been arrested in connection with the theft of American Rescue Plan Act funding that was supposed to go to area residents for rent and mortgage assistance.
Christal Deshai Guthrie, 44, of 65 Kestrel Circle, Covington, a former Salvation Army caseworker, was arrested by the Covington Police Department at her home on Oct. 3. She faces one count of felony theft by taking and 11 counts of felony making false statements or writings. She is being held at the Newton County Detention Center without bond on all counts. Her preliminary hearing has been set for Nov. 2.
The Covington Police Department began its investigation into the alleged fraud on Aug. 17. According to the CPD, an arrest warrant was executed at Guthrie’s home, which resulted in the charges.
“Due to the complexity of the case, which involves numerous documents, the case remains active,” according to Lt. Daniel Digby with the Criminal Investigations Division. “It is expected to take several months, and further charges and arrests are possible.”
Newton County District Attorney Randy McGinley said his office has been working closely with the Covington Police Department on the case.
“I agree that it is an ongoing investigation, and there is a lot more work to be done,” he said.
Guthrie, who is the sole proprietor of a beauty salon at her home in the River Walk Farm subdivision, received more than $40,000 in federal aid during the pandemic. She received two federal Paycheck Protection Program loans for her business, Chrissy Dior, during the early part of the pandemic, according to the U.S. Treasury. The first loan for $20,530 was approved on Feb. 14, 2021, although, according to the Georgia Secretary of State’s website, her business was not incorporated until March 8, 2021. She received another PPP loan in May of 2021 for $20,832. That loan has been forgiven.
Guthrie went to work for the Salvation Army after Newton County contracted with the non-profit in April to handle distribution of mortgage and rental assistance funds for residents.
The Salvation Army alerted the county in September that it had detected “evidence of forged or manipulated documents” during an internal audit.
“This is still an active investigation,” said Newton County Commission Chairman Marcello Banes. “At the county we support our local law enforcement and District Attorney’s Office, and we will continue to work and cooperate with them in this matter.”
Newton County commissioners had set aside a total of $700,000 in ARPA funds to go toward rent, mortgage and utility assistance for county residents. The county contracted with the Salvation Army to administer the funds for a 15% fee to cover costs.
Of the $700,000 total, the county initially allocated $400,000 in federal COVID relief funding for rent and mortgage assistance, but when Salvation Army Covington Service Center director Levi Koebel came before the board in June to ask that more money be directed toward mortgage and rental assistance, the board increased the allocation. Koebel said the Salvation Army had already distributed the vast majority of the $400,000 and funds were running out. At that point he said the Salvation Army had been able to provide assistance to about 400 individuals.
A total of about $529,000 in ARPA money was distributed by the Salvation Army on behalf of Newton County before the suspected fraud was detected and the county instructed the non-profit to halt distributions. Under its agreement with the Salvation Army, the county is entitled to recoup any misappropriated funds. The county has stated it will be pursuing reimbursement of the funds “as swiftly as possible.”
I have been editor of the Rockdale Citizen since 1996 and editor of the Newton Citizen since it began publication in 2004. I am also currently executive editor of the Clayton News Daily, Henry Daily Herald and Jackson Progress-Argus.