COVINGTON — A woman who received federal relief funds for her business during the pandemic has been arrested in connection with the theft of American Rescue Plan Act funding that was supposed to go to area residents for rent and mortgage assistance.

Christal Deshai Guthrie, 44, of 65 Kestrel Circle, Covington, a former Salvation Army caseworker, was arrested by the Covington Police Department at her home on Oct. 3. She faces one count of felony theft by taking and 11 counts of felony making false statements or writings. She is being held at the Newton County Detention Center without bond on all counts. Her preliminary hearing has been set for Nov. 2.

