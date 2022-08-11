Former school dean who recruited students for Latin Kings gang enters plea agreement for racketeering charge

Shaun Harrison, a former Boston school dean, pleaded guilty to racketeering charges on August 9.

 Suffolk County District Attorney

A former Boston public high school dean and alleged Latin Kings recruiter pleaded guilty Tuesday to racketeering charges according to a news release from the US Attorney's Office for the district of Massachusetts.

Shaun Harrison entered a plea agreement last week, according to court documents. The plea agreement stated Harrison agreed to enter a guilty plea to conspiracy to conduct enterprise affairs through a pattern of racketeering activity and faces more than 18 years in prison with 36 months of "supervised release" for the crime. An attorney for Harrison said they have no comment on the case.

