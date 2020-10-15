BLOOMINGTON, IND. - A former standout football player at Martin Luther King Jr. High School in Lithonia and at Indiana University is facing rape and assault charges in Bloomington, Ind.
According to an article in the Bloomington Herald Times, Wesley A. Green, 25, who lists both Conyers and Bloomington as his cities of residence, was arrested and booked into the Monroe County (Ind.) Jail on Tuesday, Oct. 13, on charges of rape, aggravated battery, domestic battery, and resisting law enforcement. He is being held without bond.
A woman in Bloomington told police she had been beaten and sexually assaulted Oct. 12 by a man she knew.
A news release from the Bloomington Police Department said the 24-year-old woman suffered a fractured eye socket and bleeding in her brain, and was transferred from IU Health Bloomington Hospital by helicopter to Methodist Hospital in Indianapolis. Her condition is not known.
According to investigators, she told them Green had sexually assaulted her and had struck her in the face and head several times during an argument, then fled her apartment just before officers arrived.
Police said when they arrived, Green allegedly attempted to flee from officers before he was captured.
Green played football at Martin Luther King Jr. High School in Lithonia, posting five interceptions as a cornerback his senior year in 2013-14. He was a consensus four-star prospect and ranked the No. 13 cornerback nationally and No. 9 prospect in Georgia by ESPN.
Green attended the University of South Carolina in 2014, but did not play his freshman year. He transferred to Indiana University in 2015, but sat out the season due to transfer rules.
He played for Indiana in 2016, but was suspended indefinitely from the ream in March 2017 and dismissed from the team later that month. Indiana has not given a reason for the suspension or dismissal.
