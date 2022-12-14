FBI
ATLANTA — Clarence Boone, the former senior economic development manager of Stonecrest, pleaded guilty to conspiring with his wife, Lania Boone, and the former mayor of Stonecrest, Jason Lary, to steal pandemic relief funds intended to support small businesses in Stonecrest.

“Boone and the former mayor conspired to fraudulently line each other’s pockets with relief funds that were desperately needed by struggling businesses in Stonecrest,” said U.S. Attorney Ryan K. Buchanan. “We will continue to uncover and prosecute those who exploit government positions and COVID relief programs to fuel their own greed.”

