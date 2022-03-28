Editor's note: This is the first in a series of interviews of candidates for Georgia lieutenant governor.
Georgia has been home for six generations and in all those years, Burt Jones and his family have made their mark in business, sports and politics across the Peach State. Today, Jones continues that tradition as the four-term state senator seeks to win the lieutenant governor’s seat.
He will face Mack McGregor, Butch Miller and Jeanne Seaver in the Republican primary May 24. Lt. Gov. Geoff Duncan is not seeking re-election. The Republican primary winner will then face the Democrat candidate in the general election Nov. 8.
Elections have been an issue for Jones, who maintains there were violations in the 2020 elections and that the news media did not accurately portray the situation.
“The biggest thing is all of the allegations that were made,” he said. “None of them were properly vetted by the appropriate authorities —by the GBI (Georgia Bureau of Investigation) or the Secretary of State. When you have video surveillance of people dropping multiple ballots — which is illegal — into a drop box. So the lack of explanation we had from the Fulton County events where they shut down, sent everybody home and said they were shutting down the count and when everyone was cleared out, you have video surveillance they started back counting without observers. Those are clear violations.
“Those who say there’s no fraud — my explanation to them is there’s fraud in every election. Just to what scale it might be is the question, and it doesn’t matter what election cycle. There are always people trying to game the system. But when you have people who have potentially violated the law, they need to be held accountable. The sheer fact there was no appropriate agency that did a deep dive, particularly in 2020, in Fulton County is why people are still talking about it and upset about it.”
He said the issue was particularly crucial because Georgia was the only state in the country with two Senate seats “on the line.” He and others pushed for a more secure signature verification system and an investigation into fraud allegations, but he says the media did not accurately portray what they were trying to do. He said the media “wanted the more dramatic narrative that we wanted to overturn the elections.”
Jones played an integral part in the passage of Georgia’s Election Integrity Act, also known as Senate Bill 202. Among other things, the new law requires absentee ballot voters to provide identification; stops Fulton County from using mobile voting buses for casting votes; stops election offices from receiving direct funding from philanthropic groups and states drop boxes will be in every county in the state and located inside early voting sites.
In his campaign platform, Jones supports increased resources for the GBI to investigate and act on potential voter fraud in real time, and he supports a statewide investigation into the documented irregularities in the state's 2020 elections. Regarding Georgia’s controversial Dominion voting system, Jones says he is “not a fan.”
“There’s not a lot of confidence in the Dominion system,” he said. “When there’s not a lot of confidence, if people do not trust the system, it’s hard to convince them otherwise. I’m not a fan of keeping the machines in place because of the lack of confidence.”
Despite those concerns, Jones says he is “putting a lot on the line” as he seeks statewide elected office. “I’m hopeful,” he added. From Jackson in Butts County, Jones has represented District 25 in the Georgia Senate for four two-year terms, having first been elected in 2012. A businessman, he founded JP Capital & Insurance Inc., a brokerage firm, and also works with his parents and older brother and sister in the family’s business, Jones Petroleum.
Endorsed by former President Donald Trump, Jones was the first elected official in Georgia to endorse candidate Trump in 2016 and served as co-chair of his Georgia presidential campaigns both in 2016 and 2020.
The son of Martha and Bill Jones, the state senator grew up in a family of public servants. His mother was a lifelong educator and taught in the Butts County School System. His father began his career as a school superintendent in the late 1960s, before starting the family business. He was also an elected official, having served like his son in the Georgia Senate from 1976-1984. However, the elder Jones was a Democrat.
“It was when Joe Frank Harris was governor and Tom Murphy was the speaker,” Burt Jones said. “He was a Democrat, a good old Southern Democrat. But the Democrat party left him a long time ago.” Today, Bill Jones is a Republican.
“I’m fortunate enough to have two loving, caring parents who were very involved in my life,” Jones said. “They’ve had a lot of influence on me as an individual and as a person and a business person, as well as how I serve in politics and everything else. That’s the foundation you really can’t put a value on that you get from loving parents.”
After attending Jackson Elementary School, Piedmont Academy and Monroe Academy, Jones graduated from Woodward Academy in College Park in 1998. It was there where he played sports and where he met his future wife.
Jones says his wife has been a “huge inspiration” to him. He and the former Jan Boswell of Griffin were high school sweethearts. She worked as an investment banker before becoming a stay-at-home mom. They are the parents of Stella, 12 and Banks, 9, and will soon celebrate their 15th wedding anniversary.
Aside from family, Jones says former UGA football coach Mark Richt has had the greatest influence on his life. Jones, who played for Richt and the Bulldogs, started out as a walk-on player. He became a four-year letterman and was elected permanent team captain for the 2002 season as he helped steer UGA to its first SEC championship in 20 years. In 2014, the university named Jones a Distinguished Alumni and named him to its “40 Under 40” list. He earned a bachelor’s degree in history at UGA.
While Jones was young when his father was getting out of politics, he says he too has been drawn to public service.
“After college, I was volunteering at local schools coaching, (involved in) civic clubs and things of that nature,” Jones said. “I think everybody ought to do some sort of public service…” He is a member of many organizations, including Butts County Rotary Club, Partners for Smart Growth, the Grid Iron Society and an active member of Rock Springs Church.
As state senator for Georgia’s 25th district, Jones represents Baldwin, Butts, Greene, Jasper, Morgan and Putnam counties along with portions of Bibb, Jones and Walton counties. The candidate said he will bring leadership skills and a business background to the office of lieutenant governor. A quick look at where Jones stands on a few of the issues:
Taxes. “I’ve always said we need to move toward eliminating state income tax,” he said. “It’s not something we can do in one year, but stagger through several years... There’s a clear path that gets you to a lesser level. We’re at 5.7%. We capped it several years ago with the intention of gradually trying to eliminate it…. Look at who you’re competing with for business — the states of Tennessee, Florida and Texas. What all three of those have in common is they don’t have state income taxes… ”
Critical Race Theory (CRT). “Obviously I’m against anything that tries to divide us as individuals,” Jones said. “There seems to be a hard push, particularly from the education elites in K-12 and higher education. There seems to be a narrative about wanting to divide people along race, gender or political lines. I’m all about teaching the history of our country, but teach it in a narrative that is not in a divisive way or with the intention of not being totally forthcoming... I think it’s unfortunate and dangerous long term.”
Energy. “It’s crazy what’s going on in this country right now,” Jones said. “When you look at where President Trump had us and the trajectory he had us on of totally energy independent, to eliminate that on day one of his administration — I’m talking about Biden — is the most asinine thing. Instead of buying your product from places like Texas, Oklahoma, Alaska and the Dakotas, we’re now importing it from places like Russia, Venezuela, Iran... under the heading of clean energy. It’s crazy. I’m for clean energy, but the market will determine when those other forms of energy are sustainable. To try to force it down the American public’s throats, it’s hurting families and businesses right now. It’s going to send us into a recession if we don’t change course.”
Immigration. “Help secure the southern border by pushing for completion of the wall to prevent the flow of illegal immigration into our country,” Jones said. “Enforce a legal immigration system that puts the lives and livelihoods of hardworking Georgians first and foremost.”
Public Safety. “Create safer communities by cracking down on violent crime, supporting local and state law enforcement officers and increase funding and resources for first responders,” Jones said. “ ...Strengthen penalties for sex traffickers, gang members and repeat offenders.”
As the second highest elected official in the state and the president of the state Senate, Georgia’s lieutenant governor presides over debate in the Senate chamber and works with advocates to introduce legislation. If the governor is incapacitated, the lieutenant governor exercises those executive powers until the governor recovers or the gubernatorial term expires.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.