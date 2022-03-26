Fort Hood soldiers sentenced in Texas human smuggling operation

Default overview section
...RED FLAG WARNING IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 8 PM EDT THIS
EVENING FOR LOW HUMIDITIES AND HIGH WINDS FOR NORTH AND CENTRAL
GEORGIA...
The National Weather Service in Peachtree City has issued a Red
Flag Warning for low relative humidities and high winds, which is
in effect from noon today to 8 PM EDT this evening. The Fire
Weather Watch is no longer in effect.
* Affected Area...North and Central Georgia.
* Timing...This afternoon and evening.
* Winds...Northwest 15 to 20 mph. Frequent gusts between 25 and
30 mph. Some higher winds likely in the northern mountains.
* Relative Humidity...Minimum relative humidities generally in the
upper teens to around 20 percent.
* Impacts...Due to low humidity and high winds in addition to
the dry fuels, any fires that develop will likely spread
rapidly. Outdoor burning is not recommended.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
This warning includes the Chattahoochee and Oconee National
Forests. A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather
conditions are either occurring...or will occur within 24 hours.
Please refer to the local burn permitting authorities on whether
you may burn outdoors. If you do burn outside...use extreme
caution.
Please advise the appropriate officials or fire crews in the
field of the Red Flag Warning.
...WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM EDT THIS EVENING...
* WHAT...West winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.
* WHERE...North and central Georgia.
* WHEN...Until 8 PM EDT this evening.
* IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects.
Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may
result.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high
profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.
Two Fort Hood active-duty soldiers were sentenced in a human smuggling operation involving undocumented immigrants.
Two active-duty soldiers with the US Army stationed at the Fort Hood base in Texas were ordered to federal prison on Friday for "conspiring to transport" undocumented immigrants within the state, US Attorney Jennifer B. Lowery said in a statement
The soldiers, Isaiah Gore, 21, and Denerio Williams, 22, pleaded guilty in December 2021. They were given 30- and 24-month terms, respectively, and will have to serve three years of supervised release following their sentences, according to a release from the US Attorney's Office for the Southern District of Texas.
An investigation found that Gore recruited people to pick up undocumented immigrants, and Williams and other co-conspirators served as drivers, who then took the immigrants elsewhere in Texas for money.
In June 2021, authorities caught soldiers wearing their US Army uniforms while smuggling undocumented immigrants in the trunk of a vehicle at a US Border Patrol checkpoint in Hebbronville, Texas, bringing the operation to light, the release said.
US District Judge Marina Garcia Marmolejo on Friday noted that, as soldiers, Gore and Williams were "not the average citizen," which justified a tougher sentence. She emphasized that everyone involved knew that wearing a uniform would help them evade detection or arrest.
According to the US Attorney's Office, Gore has been discharged from the Army. Both Gore and Williams remained out on bond and will be allowed to voluntarily surrender to a US Bureau of Prisons facility "to be determined in the near future," the release said.
