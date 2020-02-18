CONYERS — A candidate forum featuring those running for Post 1 on the Rockdale County Board of Commissioners will be held Thursday in conjunction with the Home Owners For Better Government meeting.
The meeting is scheduled for 7 p.m. at the Philologia Masonic Lodge, 1005 Milstead Ave., Conyers. Organizers encourage attendees to arrive by 6:30 p.m.
The forum will follow the organization's regular meeting agenda. Citizens will be allowed one minute to ask questions of the candidates, and candidates will have two minutes to respond.
"We do not control the questions but let citizen speak directly to candidates, which we feel is much more personable," said Don Meyer of HOFBG.
HOFB is planning future forums for other political races, including the Rockdale County sheriff's race on March 19 and the clerk of courts race on April 16. Additional forums will be held on May 21 and June 28, although the races to be featured have not been finalized.
