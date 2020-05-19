CONYERS - Four children were ejected from a vehicle during a rollover accident on Interstate 20 east just past Sigman Road Monday afternoon. A total of one adult and six children were transported to a local hospital for treatment. Their conditions are unknown at this time.
According to a news release from the Rockdale County Sheriff's Office, deputies responded to a vehicle accident with injuries just beyond the Sigman Road exit at 12:06 p.m. When they arrived, they found an overturned vehicle with seven occupants, six of them children ages 11 and under.
The initial investigation revealed multiple injuries, including four of the children who were ejected from the vehicle upon impact. First aid was rendered by responding deputies and citizens on the scene until EMS arrived.
All passengers were transported to a local hospital for further treatment. The accident is still under investigation.
More information will be provided as it becomes available.
