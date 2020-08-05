COVINGTON - Four teens from Conyers are in jail in Newton County and facing aggravated assault and other charges after a drive-by shooting that occurred on July 31 on Greenway Lane.
According to a release from the Covington Police Department, officers were dispatched to a discharged gun call about 2:06 a.m. Dispatch advised officers that the complainant called stating that a gray Dodge Charger occupied by several males drove by and fired numerous times at her house.
While some officers went on to the house, others began looking for the suspect vehicle. Two officers spotted a vehicle matching the description on Johnson Drive and made a traffic stop.
The car was occupied by four males, who were detained and transported to the Covington Police Department for questioning. They were identified as Tyquiavious Lackey, 18, Rodney Robinson, 17, Newra Hall, 17, and Calvin Cody, 17. All are from Conyers.
A search of the car allegedly revealed three handguns, suspected marijuana, and multiple handgun magazines.
When the first officer arrived at the residence, the complainant said she was about to walk out her front door when she saw the gray Dodge Charger pull onto Greenway Lane, drive to the dead end, and turn around.
She said someone from the vehicle then pointed a bright light at her residence and that the males in the vehicle began shooting at the house as they were driving by. She said the vehicle turned onto Pine Needle Drive and left the area. The complainant was uninjured.
Officers searched the area in front of the home and found 11 brass 9mm shell casings in the street. They also found several impact points in the dirt between the road and the house, believed to have been made by bullet impacts. One bullet hole was found under the right side bedroom window and a second on the right side of the house.
Following questioning, the four males were transported to the Newton County Law Enforcement Center for booking. They have all been charged with aggravated assault and reckless conduct. In addition, Lackey, Hall and Cody have been charged with possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony.
