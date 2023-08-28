COVINGTON — A fire that claimed four businesses on Covington’s iconic Square, damaged several more, and left others without power was fully extinguished Saturday after firefighters worked more than 18 hours to control the blaze and make sure it didn’t reignite.

Covington Fire Department Fire Marshal Joe Doss said Monday that the investigation into the cause of the blaze has been turned over to the State Fire Marshal’s Investigations Unit due to the location of the fire in Covington’s historic downtown and the amount of dollar loss involved. Doss said it is too early to say when the Investigations Unit will have a determination on how and where the fire started. He said the investigation could go on for a while due to the number of insurance investigations that will have to be conducted.

