The National Weather Service in Peachtree City has issued a
* Severe Thunderstorm Warning for...
Southern Rockdale County in north central Georgia...
Northwestern Henry County in north central Georgia...
* Until 745 PM EDT.
* At 715 PM EDT, a severe thunderstorm was located over Richardson
Park, or 9 miles north of McDonough, moving northeast at 25 mph.
HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and nickel size hail.
SOURCE...Radar indicated.
IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees.
* Locations impacted include...
McDonough, Stockbridge, Hidden Valley Park, Panola Mountain State
Park, Magnet, Richardson Park, and Kelleytown.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a
building.
If you see wind damage...hail or flooding...wait until the storm has
passed...and then call the National Weather Service toll free
at 1 8 6 6 7 6 3 4 4 6 6 or tweet us your report at NWSATLANTA.
&&
HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED;
MAX HAIL SIZE...0.88 IN;
WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED;
MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
Weather Alert
The National Weather Service in Peachtree City has issued a
* Severe Thunderstorm Warning for...
Central Rockdale County in north central Georgia...
Southeastern DeKalb County in north central Georgia...
Southwestern Gwinnett County in north central Georgia...
* Until 745 PM EDT.
* At 705 PM EDT, a severe thunderstorm was located over Panola
Mountain State Park, or 9 miles west of Conyers, moving north at 15
mph.
HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and nickel size hail.
SOURCE...Radar indicated.
IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees.
* Locations impacted include...
Conyers, Snellville, Lilburn, Loganville, Norcross, Stone Mountain,
Lithonia, Pine Lake, Lakeview Estates, Tucker, Belvedere Park,
Candler-Mcafee, Mountain Park, Belmont, Arabia Mountain, Redan,
Rosebud, Panola Mountain State Park, and Snapfinger.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a
building.
If you see wind damage...hail or flooding...wait until the storm has
passed...and then call the National Weather Service toll free
at 1 8 6 6 7 6 3 4 4 6 6 or tweet us your report at NWSATLANTA.
&&
HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED;
MAX HAIL SIZE...0.88 IN;
WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED;
MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
COVINGTON — A fire that claimed four businesses on Covington’s iconic Square, damaged several more, and left others without power was fully extinguished Saturday after firefighters worked more than 18 hours to control the blaze and make sure it didn’t reignite.
Covington Fire Department Fire Marshal Joe Doss said Monday that the investigation into the cause of the blaze has been turned over to the State Fire Marshal’s Investigations Unit due to the location of the fire in Covington’s historic downtown and the amount of dollar loss involved. Doss said it is too early to say when the Investigations Unit will have a determination on how and where the fire started. He said the investigation could go on for a while due to the number of insurance investigations that will have to be conducted.
