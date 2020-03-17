COVINGTON - As of noon on March 17, 146 cases of coronavirus had been confirmed in Georgia. One patient is in Rockdale County, and another is in Newton County. Four city of Covington firefighters who were in direct contact with the Newton County patient are in self-quarantine at the direction of the Department of Public Health.
Fire Chief Jeremy Holmes stressed that none of the firefighters exposed has any signs or symptoms associated with COVID-19 and their current quarantine is a precautionary measure.
The firefighters responded on March 11 to help load the patient into an ambulance. The next day the patient reported having some symptoms associated with the virus to hospital staff.
Out of caution, the responding firefighters self-quarantined, and the Covington Fire Department contacted DPH to determine the appropriate course of action. At that time, the DPH advised the patient in question did not have symptoms to necessitate a COVID-19 test and quarantine was not necessary for the responding firefighters. At the direction of the DPH, the firefighters ceased their voluntary quarantine.
But on March 14, DPH advised the Covington Fire Department that the patient did, in fact, test positive for COVID-19. DPH recommended quarantine for four of the firefighters for 14 days from patient contact. The Covington Fire Department and Newton County Emergency Management are providing all resources for the firefighters during this time, including all meals.
None of the responding firefighters shows any signs or symptoms of the COVID-19 virus and the DPH has decided not to test the four firefighters for COVID-19 because of their lack of symptoms.
The Covington Fire Department and other public safety departments in Newton and Rockdale counties have instituted safety protocols for dealing with the virus.
"We have implemented several things to help prevent the spread of COVID-19 and are abiding by all Department of Health recommendations at this time," Holmes said. "We have limited our medical response plan to life-threatening emergencies in an attempt to limit unnecessary patient contact. We also have gloves, eyewear, masks, and gowns available to all employees for proper protection. We also are including how many personnel have direct contact, and we have implemented social distancing for required contact.
"We have also had the stations professionally fumigated and will continue this procedure weekly. We are also requiring every firefighter on duty to take their temperature twice daily just for precautions. We are not allowing walk-ins to the fire stations, and we have limited all inspections for the Fire Marshal’s Office."
Covington Police Department officers will wear protective gear and take precautionary measures when responding to calls due to concerns about the spread of COVID-19.
The department issued a statement saying patrol officers are responding to calls as usual. However, officers will wear gloves and protective eyewear and will maintain a safe distance from people when responding to calls to help limit the spread of germs. Officials said other protective gear may be added as necessary.
In addition, the CPD said some personnel have been instructed to work remotely in order to limit exposure to officers, and shift briefings are being conducted over the phone and by email.
The CPD’s front lobby remains open, but residents are encouraged to call the customer service representative first to see if questions can be answered by phone. The number to call is 770-786-7605. As always, anyone with an emergency should call 911.
The Conyers Police Department is also taking precautions.
"Our officers are already equipped with personal protection equipment and will use it situationally," Capt. Jack Dunn said. "They are practicing all of the latest prevention methods such as social distancing and avoiding crowds when possible."
Both the Newton and Rockdale County Sheriff's Offices are taking precautions both with their deputies and their inmates. Both departments have halted visits with inmates. Video Visitation will be the only type of visit authorized at the Rockdale County Jail until further notice. Visits can be scheduled at https://securustech.net/.
At the Newton County Detention Center, staff members have designated an area inside the jail to become a quarantine unit in the case of a coronavirus outbreak. They are also providing gloves, masks, hand sanitizers and Clorox wipe stations throughout the facility.
The Newton County Superior Court judges and Sheriff Ezell Brown met and also agreed to temporarily suspend the Weekender and Work Release programs to ensure the safety of the jail staff, inmate residents and visitors amid the coronavirus outbreak.
During the suspension, weekenders and work release inmates will be monitored by the Sheriff’s Office in accordance to conditions set forth by the programs. House arrest will be used in certain cases.
At the Rockdale County Sheriff's Office, deputies have been provided with rubber gloves, S-95 respirators, hand sanitizer, disinfecting wipes, Lysol, and garbage bags.
For road deputies protocols are in place to deal with calls for assistance. They include conducting interviews outside, keeping 3-6 feet from the citizen, wearing their protective gear, and upon completion of the call, thoroughly washing or disinfecting their hands and keeping them away from their face.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.